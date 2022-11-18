Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets An Action-Packed PC Launch Trailer

Sony has been bringing its line of PlayStation exclusives to the PC platform. It’s a great time to be a PC gamer, with both Microsoft and Sony supporting the platform. Now, if we can just get Nintendo to follow along. At any rate, there’s a brand new release on the PC platform today from Sony’s PlayStation catalog. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available to pick up on PC if you haven’t already done so. It’s another web-slinging adventure to go through, with plenty of action-packed combat along the way.

Today, Sony released the official launch trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PC platform. Here you get another look into the game and some overall narrative storyline. For those who haven’t, there is another Spider-Man title to go through before the narrative startup in Miles Morales. That’s, of course, the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, which again is also a PlayStation console exclusive that can be purchased for PC. Meanwhile, the latest release follows Miles Morales as he gets used to being another Spider-Man aiding the city from impending doom and havoc.

While Miles attempts to have a normal social life, there’s also the duty of being a hero to save those in desperate need. We know that the narrative overall follows a war in Harlem. On one side, you have Roxxon Energy Corporation, which is taking on the tech-focused criminal army organization called the Underground. Miles must swing in and use the tools he learned from his mentor Peter Parker to stop the chaos and keep innocent civilians from dealing with this peril.

As mentioned, this installment was already available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Initially released back in 2020, those who might have missed out on the game for the console can pick it up on PC and experience a few enhancements. For instance, the game’s PC version comes with NVIDIA DLSS 3, unlocked framerate, ray-tracing, and ultra-wide monitor support. It’s also worth mentioning that this game will also make use of the different haptic and dynamic features from the PlayStation DualSense if you connect the controller to a USB port. Otherwise, mouse and keyboard support is available.

In the meantime, you can check out the launch trailer for the game in the video embedded above. Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video coverage for the title below. Although, keep in mind the Before You Buy video coverage only showcases the game when it initially launched and does not represent the latest PC release.

Source