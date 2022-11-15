Spider-Man: Miles Morales Verified For Valve’s Steam Deck

Spider-Man fans rejoice! It looks like we’ll be able to enjoy Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the Valve Steam Deck. The news comes directly from the development team, Insomniac Games, who confirmed that the upcoming title release is verified for the Valve Steam Deck. We’re not too shocked by the news, the Valve Steam Deck proved to be a massively popular handheld device, so naturally, there will be some push to ensure games will work as intended for the platform. However, it’s always nice to hear that an upcoming game is already confirmed to work for the handheld.

We have already seen a few Sony exclusives hit the PC platform. While players have already started to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it’s yet to launch on PC. The game was initially released for the Sony console platforms in November of 2020. However, we’re going to finally get our hands on this game for PC when it officially drops on November 18, 2022. Although, it’s worth pointing out that PC players also have access to the initial Marvel’s Spider-Man title right now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a spin-off title from the previously mentioned Marvel’s Spider-Man game. Players here will follow Mile’s journey of trying to balance a social life alongside of being a secondary Spider-Man within Harlem. Things only grow more complicated when the Roxxon Energy Corporation begins an all-out war with a tech-focused criminal army known as the Underground.

Again, Sony PlayStation owners have had access to this game for a couple of years now, but PC owners, alongside the Valve Steam Deck, will get the game later on within the week. Although, if you want a bit more insight into Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage down below. Please keep in mind that this is our coverage from when the game initially dropped into the marketplace back in 2020.

We’re sure that there will be plenty of adopters of this game on the PC platform. This is especially true as we’re heading into the holiday season. With Valve’s Steam Deck proving to be popular, it could be a hot ticket item for the gift-giving season. After all, now that you have Sony bringing games to the PC platform, this handheld will have a pretty bountiful collection of AAA games to indie classics to take on the go. Right now, the Valve Steam Deck is readily available to purchase with about a two week delivery date.

