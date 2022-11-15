Marvin The Martian Heading Into MultiVersus

Season two of the smash-hit hero brawler MultiVersus begins today and Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games have revealed some further details. Those eager for more news on new characters will be pleased to find out that they will be getting a brand new playable hero in season two. Looney Tunes character Marvin the Martian will be making his way into the fray.

It’s been revealed that Marvin the Martian will be equipped with his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator explosive device, a powerful blaster and spaceship summoning abilities. However, as for further details on his abilities, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out. In addition to Marvin’s appearance in the game, players have another iconic bit of crossover content to look forward to this season.

A new Game of Thrones-themed map will be incorporated into MultiVersus and it’ll feature some pretty cool nods to the show itself. The incoming Game of Thrones map will allow players to partake in a virtual fight for power by hurling opponents away from the Iron Throne. The map will also include a number of Westeros-themed hazards and feature a special remix of the iconic theme music for players to duel it out to. While no exact date has been given as yet for both Marvin the Martian and the Game of Thrones map, players can expect it to arrive at some point during MultiVersus season two.

Players can get their hands on the game’s season two battle pass right now, with players being able to access rewards on every tier of this season’s pass. WB Games has also released a new set of patch notes to coincide with the launch of season two, some of which you can check out below. For character-specific balance changes, make sure to check out today’s update notes in full on the MultiVersus website.

MultiVersus Patch Notes Season 2 Open Beta

Badges

You can now equip up to 3 badges and show them off to the MultiVerse



The Store is Open

Check out the new MultiVersus in-game store. All cosmetics and characters are all in one place now. Browse away!



Multi-Path Traffic Acceleration

We’ve put in place some network traffic optimizations and Multi-Path Traffic Acceleration. This is just the beginning and we’re seeing promising results, but we will continue to improve our online experience for everyone.



Maps

Scooby’s Mansion (No Roof)

Increased blastbox size by 10%.

Ringouts were coming a bit too fast on the map so we increased the size by a bit.



Space Jam Map Updates

We’re now keeping score of baskets made

Scoring a basket now awards points based on the distance thrown. Try for some difficult 3 pointers

Basket scores will now be broadcasted on the BIG screen

Attacking a player holding a basketball item will cause that player to drop the item. Try fighting for control of The Court

The Court’s walls can no longer be attacked and will only break on a player wall bounce.

Space Jam is still only available in Custom matches or in the Lab.

Any feedback would be appreciated as we continue to hone in a version of the map for queue



Tutorial

Intro tutorial has been simplified, removing a number of steps

VO clips have been added to the intro tutorial.

Players are now given the option to go into arcade or their first match after finishing the intro tutorial.



Silly Queue

Jump into Silly Queue to try our BIG new ideas

Our new game type is Big Head Mode. Characters will have large heads, and even larger cooldown reductions. Use your newfound knowledge to take home the win



New items added to the game:

‘Bounce Pad’: Place a spring pad that will launch anyone that steps on it upward.

‘Proximity Mine’: A placeable mine that will detonate when enemies get close

‘Drumstick’: Cooked chicken leg that will when thrown will turn hit enemies into Chickens for a short time

MultiVersus is available now and is free to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

