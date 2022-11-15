Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0- New Battle Pass System Explained

The Battle Pass has become the go-to monetization model for many multiplayer and live-service games, with Call of Duty being one of the franchisees that adopted the system back in Black Ops 4. Now, the system is making a return with the start of Season 1 in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This system that is being implemented, however, does have some noticeable differences from past iterations that players will want to know about. This guide will break down how the new Battle Pass system works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

New Battle Pass Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Where Battle Passes from both previous Call of Duty titles as well as some of its contemporaries have been a linear system that sees you unlocking items in the same order as everyone else as you make your way through the Pass, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are going things a little differently by using what are called “Sectors.” This new system will have players able to choose how they want to approach the Pass and have a bit more freedom in the order of items that they want to unlock. Each Sector comes with 5 rewards, with a special “High-Value Target” reward that becomes available when the four other items in the Sector are unlocked. Players will earn Battle Token Tier Skips by playing either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 which can then be used to redeem items within these Sectors. When all items in a Sector are earned, the Sector will be completed and will unlock all adjacent Sectors, allowing you to take a branching path to the next Sector that has rewards that you find the most appealing.

The free Battle Pass includes items such as new weapons and earnable CoD Points. Players that upgrade to the premium Battle Pass gain access to over 100 rewards, including new Operators, weapon blueprints, and up to 1,400 CoD Points. Once all Sectors are completed, you will unlock a special Completion Bonus. Every Season for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will use this system and will bring new content with the start of every new Season.

Image provided by @CharlieIntel

You can check out the full Battle Pass breakdown in the new trailer provided by Call of Duty here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

