15 Must Play PlayStation 5 Co-op Horror Games

It is that time of the year; the summer has officially ended, and the spooky season is upon us, which means apple bobbing, dressing up, watching scary films, and playing some truly great horror games as well. Over the years, horror games have become some of the most memorable video game experiences of our lives; they are made to terrify, to make you feel uneasy and unwell (not too much of course), but ultimately, they are made to entertain you in the most violent or darkest ways possible. There are some great games, and some not-so-great games available on the PlayStation 5 alone, so here is our list of 15 PlayStation 5 co-op horror games that will get you in the mood for Halloween no matter what time of the year it is.

#15 Dolmen

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5

Release Date: May 2022

The first game on this list of PlayStation 5 co-op horror games is the pretty awful Dolmen. Awful might be a strong word but this game is not very good plain and simple. This is a new action RPG that combines futuristic sci-fi and cosmic horror elements, but nothing really works as it is supposed to; the stamina/energy management system is broken, the healing system is a boring chore, and the story isn’t that exciting either, but the game really isn’t that scary, which is kind of a must for horror games. It isn’t one of the most memorable games on this list, which is why it’s placed where it is.

#14 Resident Evil: Revelations 2

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: February 2015

You can’t have a horror games list without mentioning some Resident Evil titles – the series has become synonymous with the horror genre over the years. This episodical survival horror is an acquired taste though, but one thing it had going for it was a great story that features some classic characters and the co-op gameplay which went down very well with fans. But like so many Resident Evil titles, there were a few technical issues that just couldn’t be ignored, while the graphics were also very poor and detracted a lot from the overall game. This isn’t the last time you’ll see a Resident Evil game on this list though, so there is time for redemption.

#13 Friday the 13th: The Game

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5

Release Date: May 2017

Friday the 13th: The Game is as you’d expect, one that is based on the long-running film series. The game is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits up to seven players who control counselors at Camp Crystal. One player controls the intimidating Jason Vorhees, and the counselors must avoid the killer while completing small tasks, as the killer does what he does best. This is a semi-open world game and players will need to explore and collect certain things that will help them stop this infamous killer… for the time being that is. It needs some fine-tuning and a few other adjustments, but for what it is, it delivers a solid and campy experience.

#12 The Dark Pictures Anthology

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: August 2019

This series is set up as if it is a proper horror film, and that’s to do with the fact it’s episodic and full of dark twists and turns, but even though the whole series is a decent one, it’s not a fantastic one. The series premiered with Man of Medan in 2019 which was followed by Little Hope, House of Ashes, and then the upcoming The Devil in Me. This is a series where the entries have gotten slightly better than the previous game before it, and although they can feel a little repetitive at times, they are definitely unique, and for that alone, you’ve got to give them some credit.

#11 Resident Evil 5

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Android, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: March 2009

The second Resident Evil entry in this list of PlayStation 5 co-op horror games is Resident Evil 5. It really is a great installment to Capcom’s horror franchise and it was praised for a lot of things, mainly for the atmosphere, the story, and the aesthetic, but the criticisms were very big indeed. The controls were not liked by fans who found them to be clunky which detracted away from the experience, but here’s the killer: the game faced a backlash for potential racist elements, and if you’ve played the game, you might well be aware of what it was. Originally released for older generations, Capcom released a special edition quite a few years later which can be played on PS5, but it doesn’t have everything the PS4 version does.

#10 Back 4 Blood

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: October 2021

Back 4 Blood is seen by some to be a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, even though it only carries over a few similar details. The game is primarily a player versus environment concept, with players joining a four-person team of apocalypse survivors called The Cleaners, who must attempt to fight their way through levels that are teeming with zombie-like monsters called The Ridden. The game often plods along though for extended periods before unleashing hell, which can cause some minor confusion but major chaos. But all this chaos is messy, and the game would have benefitted from a little more structure.

#9 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: August 2021

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a great little inclusion on this list of PlayStation 5 co-op horror games. In this third-person survival game that’s set in the iconic Alien universe, players must battle through hordes of different types of Xenomorphs, but they also have the ability to customize their characters and all of the gear, while gradually leveling up and trying to contain this looming threat. There are plenty of wild shootouts in this game, as swarms of Xenomorphs attempt to swamp you, but it also suffers from some rather awkward pacing and repetitive level design which prevents it from being a classic horror.

#8 7 Days to Die

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: December 2013

7 Days to Die is an early-access survival horror where players spawn into randomly generated worlds that include the present world of Navesgane, Arizona. The objective is to survive for as long as possible against all of the elements and the endless amounts of zombie hordes – so pretty straightforward then. It has a great mix of building and survival elements; some would even argue that 7 Days to Die is similar to Minecraft but with a little thing called gravity. Building creative defenses with your buddies and huddling in the corner while zombies try and sniff you out is about as fun as gets in this game.

#7 Evil Dead: The Game

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: May 2022

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that features both cooperative gameplay and player-versus-player combat, and it is of course based on the Evil Dead franchise: a classic horror series that is a must around Halloween. What this game was great at was staying faithful to the Evil Dead franchise, and with that came a class-based character design system that was good fun. It’s not without its faults though because it’s a fairly slow game, with undeveloped missions to boot. It’s well worth the experience though and as far as video game adaptations of films, this might be one of the best of all time.

#6 The Quarry

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: June 2022

This was one of the most talked about games of the year, with every person and their dog playing it apparently. The Quarry has an interesting concept on paper but it’s a bit of an acquired taste though, and many people found it boring and that the characters were incredibly tedious. But the joy of this game is that you are the master of your own destiny and if you want everyone to die, then you can make it so, and there’s something poetic about that really. Whatever the consensus is regarding this game, it caused quite a stir this year, and for ambition alone, it deserves a high place on this list of the best PlayStation 5 co-op horror games.

#5 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: February 2022

Let’s go back to the beginning of the year: Dying Light 2 was one of the most anticipated games after the success of the first game, but upon its release, it was stricken with the plague; bug after bug and fault after fault, it couldn’t catch a break. Time has passed though, and Techland has ironed out most of the issues which mean the game is playable and actually good as well. It builds on everything that made the predecessor so successful, with the introduction of new game modes and smoother gameplay being just a few of the improvements. The story isn’t great but try not to dwell on it too much because you’ll be missing out on a really decent horror game.

#4 Dead by Daylight

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: June 2014

This game is a Twitch streamer’s dream because the surprise element that comes with it is authentic, which makes for a great horror game. The concept is fairly straightforward: players will play as civilians who must try and escape the clutches of an infamous killer (controlled by another player) while completing tasks like fixing generators so they can escape for good. Players can also use the power of perks as well to help make the objective a little bit easier. The game might sound simple, but it’s one that doesn’t suffer from repetitiveness and is constantly being updated with new features to this day.

#3 Hunt: Showdown

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: February 2018

The top three in this list of PlayStation 5 co-op horror games are about as close as it gets. Hunt: Showdown is a multiplayer first-person shooter that comes with two game modes, ‘Bounty Hunt’ and ‘Quickplay’. The first game mode allows players to play as a bounty hunter who hunts down the game’s bosses and can be played either on your own or in a team of two other players. The second mode is a battle royale with a couple of little twists as well. The game consists of some very innovative gameplay, but it also looks great too and is just an interesting and very enjoyable first-person shooter that feels so unique.

#2 The Forest

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5

Release Date: April 2018

The Forest is one of the greatest horror games of all time, one with a brilliant story, a superbly scary atmosphere, and a game that has a difficult but rewarding gameplay system. Players take control of Eric LeBlanc, a man who crashed and landed on a mysterious island and has also become separated from his son, who he must now find. The island is filled with cannibalistic mutants that Eric must avoid or kill, while also scavenging for food, crafting items, and anything else that can keep him alive for long enough so he can be reunited with his son once again. This might go down as one of the modern great horror games, which is a testament to everyone involved.

#1 Bloodborne

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Release Date: March 2015

And here we have it, the number one game on this list of the best PlayStation 5 co-op horror games of all time, the magical Bloodborne. Like so many of FromSoftware’s games, Bloodborne is very difficult, but once you get the hang of the controls and the various bits of gameplay, it becomes an extremely rewarding treat. The game has a very unsettling atmosphere and the gorgeous aesthetics are a visual treat. Some even say that it’s one of the best video games of all time, which might be a slight stretch, but it’s definitely one of the greatest horror games of all time, that’s certain.