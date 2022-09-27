FromSoftware Job Listing Hints at New Armored Core Title

The rumor mill is spinning yet again, and for what looks like good reason.

While rumors of a new Armored Core title have been stirring for years, a new job listing from FromSoftware has the internet back on high alert. The twenty-third and last title in the series, Armored Core: Verdict Day, was released in 2013, and a new title has been reportedly in development since 2017.

According to a Reddit post from Tech 4 Gamers, FromSoftware recently began searching for a character designer with a focus on mecha, causing plenty of eyebrows to raise. “You will be in charge of a wide range of designs related to characters and mecha,” the listing reads. “Those who are good at mechanical design are welcome to apply.”

Currently, the studio is also searing for an Environmental Modeler, with responsibilities listed as creating landform models, texturing objects and terrain, and arranging lighting and filters.

While no official announcement has been made by FromSoftware, all signs strongly point towards a new entry in the Armored Core series. While mecha can be found in heaps of games, it seems unlikely that FromSoftware would be starting from scratch when the company already has such a popular IP waiting in the wings for a resurrection.

Back in January, a survey was sent to some FromSoftware fans regarding an upcoming installment in the Armored Core series. Described as being set in a “sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki,” the survey described the game as being packed with 3D dynamic action and plenty of customization options. A particular Resetera user named Red Liquorice described the survey, noting that it contained screenshots and two 30-second gameplay videos showing a boss fight and a snowy area that players will likely be exploring when the game is eventually released.

The reported synopsis for the mysterious title references the government, corporations, cultists, and mercenaries fighting over an alien substance called Melange that can be used to advance human society.

The first Armored Core title was released for the PlayStation in 1997, setting the stage for the many titles to come. The third-person shooter takes place on Earth after much of the population is wiped out following a war known as the “Great Destruction.” Survivors live underground for 50 years following this, and during this time, corporations rise to power, with the two largest players–Chrome and Murakumo Millenium–battling for total supremacy. Mercenaries known as Ravens exist independently, and players take control of one of these warriors fighting for the highest bidder.

The most recent title in the series, Armored Core: Verdict Day, was released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Set in the future, three factions are continuously fighting over natural resources. With a major focus on its online multiplayer element, players can select a faction and battle other players by forming teams or by using AI-driven mechs.

