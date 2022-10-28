MultiVersus Delayed Its Black Adam Character Launch

MultiVersus has been rolling out the new characters pretty steadily, but they have hit a small speed bump with one of their most anticipated characters. Black Adam was announced along with Stripe as part of the game’s season one post-launch plans. Stripe held up his end of the deal, but it turns out that Black Adam is “not quite ready” yet.

The delay in Black Adam’s character launch was announced via the MultiVersus‘s Twitter account. The post said that Black Adam isn’t ready to “change the hierarchy” of the game. Can we assume that he will be a powerful character then? He is a superhero after all. As part of the Tweet, the team at Player First Games attached a video of their version of the character letting fans know that he’s “not ready to join your legions yet.”

It’s been said that the antihero on a redemption arc is one of the most anticipated characters for MultiVersus. With so much hype, there must be a pressure to get him just right. Plus, the game has rolled out a lot of characters back to back lately, so this delay may also just be the nature of things. Check out the Tweet below for the original announcement.

The Gods have spoken and Black Adam is not quite ready to change the hierarchy of #MultiVersus. Stay tuned and thank you for your patience, Mortals. pic.twitter.com/4jhstiKfP3 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 26, 2022

Regardless, the delay does unfortunately mean that there will not be a smoothly timed coinciding of the game character and the newest DC movie. DC’s Black Adam movie is already out in theaters with mixed reviews, so there is likely renewed interest in the character. Maybe the wave would have been bigger if the launch of both mediums came out at once, but there’s not much to be done about that now. Something about the fans’ excitement levels may keep the ball rolling,.

There was an announcement on October 25, just two days before the current delay. This whiplash caused by announcing something and then turning around a few days later is being brought up by some fans in the comments. It seems like the consensus is that no announcement would have been better than feeling like that had the rug yanked from under them.

Black Adam will be coming to MultiVersus eventually. Though no date was announced, previous characters, such as Gizmo from Gremlins, have faced delays just to finally launch a week later. Let’s hope Black Adam will follow the same pattern. The fighting game from Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is available to play now with plenty of other fun characters to play, including Gizmo and Stripe and even Rick and Morty. You can find the game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. While you’re having fun fighting characters from your childhood, keep your eye out for the character of the hour!

