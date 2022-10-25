Multiversus Plans to Release Black Adam and a New Game Mode

According to a recent tweet, fans of the newest cartoon brawler Multiversus can expect Black Adam to release later this week, alongside a new game mode. Black Adam made his first appearance in season one promotional material alongside the villainous Stripe from the Gremlins franchise. Stripe did make his in-game debut earlier this month, which left some fans wondering where is Black Adam?

The wait will be over soon if everything goes according to plan, while Multiversus typically releases new characters on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the very latest we can expect to have Black Adam in game by Friday. The delay for Black Adam could have something to do with the new movie featuring Dwayne “The rock” Johnson which released on October 21. With both the movie and game, Warner Bros. and DC could be trying to maintain a zeitgeist of hype around the character.

So who is Black Adam? Black Adam is the sometimes archenemy of Shazam (also known as Captain Marvel). Though while Shazam draws his powers from Greco-Roman gods and historical figures, Black Adam’s powers are drawn from the religious pantheon of Ancient Egypt. Both still follow the acronym of “Shazam” with Black Adam’s powers being:

S for the stamina of Shu, a goddess similar to Atlas and is responsible with holding up the sky.

H for the speed of Horus, a god who moved the sun and moon as he flew across the sky.

A for the strength of Amon, the chief deity of the Egyptian Empire.

Z for the wisdom of Zehuti (also known as Thoth), the god of magic, wisdom, writing, and more.

A for the power of Aten, a god that rivals Ra over dominion of the sun.

M for the courage of Mehen, an enigmatic snake god.

In the decades since Black Adam was first introduced to comics back in the 1940s, the character has evolved from cliche villain to a more nuanced role. Antiheros have become a popular trend in comic books

Extra, Extra: Unexplainable Lightning Surges Jolt Arcades Everywhere! Black Adam and Arcade Mode join #MultiVersus later this week! pic.twitter.com/gW2YGyWbhx — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 24, 2022

Black Adam isn’t the only big addition coming to the game, players can also expect a new “Arcade Mode” in the same patch. In fighting games, Arcade Mode is typically a player vs. AI gauntlet that tells a character’s particular story through cuts of dialogue. It’s unknown just what we can expect from Arcade Mode in Multiversus; but with an all star cast of characters it’d be a missed opportunity to not present their stories to a wider audience of players.

We’ll learn more about Black Adam, his move set, and his place in the meta of Multiversus once he releases later this week. In the meantime, check out some of our guides for the many characters already available.

