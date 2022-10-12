New MultiVersus Update Arrives, Adds Stripe from Gremlins

The first season of MultiVersus has been making fans very happy. There have been multiple changes to gameplay in the title, many times at the fan’s request, and plenty of new character additions. One such character was teased last week. It appeared that Stripe from the series Gremlins was about to be dropped in the title. Sure enough, a new update was released for the game, and Stripe is finally here! Alongside the new character were teases of an upcoming event and further gameplay adjustments sure to please players.

Let’s start with the character addition first. Stripe is now in the game, and you can unlock him in multiple ways. You can use 2000 gold, if you have a character ticket, you can use that, or you can use 700 Gleamium. Any of those options will get you the character, who was revealed earlier to be an assassin-class character with multiple naughty attacks that include using a chainsaw, a gun, and more. Just like in the movie he spawned from, Stripe will be a problem to handle. Oh, and there’s an unlockable skin you can get for Stripe that’ll cost 800 Gleamium in case you want to unlock everything in the game.

There have been other significant improvements to MultiVersus beyond that. For example, the Free-For-All mode has been put more prominently in the menu. As the team stated, it was initially on the play screen’s far right and was often hidden from the player’s sight. However, the people at Player First Games are high on that mode, so they wanted to make sure it was seen by all, thus the change. So if you’re a fan of Free-For-All, you won’t have to go scrolling for it anymore!

Another new addition is a new announcer via Lady Rainicorn! You can get her voice pack for just 300 Gleamium.

One of the big teases for the game has to do with a brand-new map. According to Player First Games, the map is experimental and will only be playable in the Custom Games section when it comes out. They ask for player help in working out what to do with the map, so stay tuned for when it comes out.

The biggest reveal is that MultiVersus will get a Halloween event where you can earn Candy by beating other players and bots. In addition, you’ll get extra Candy for playing as the Gremlins! But what’s the point of earning Candy? If you get enough of it, you’ll get to exchange them for Halloween-themed icons, stickers, and unique variant costumes for Reindog and other characters!

Additionally, there were balances for multiple characters and a complete breakdown of how much Candy you need for the Halloween event. Check out the full patch notes to get the complete list!

