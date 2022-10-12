Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Statue Appears in Hong Kong

The state of anime has arguably never been stronger. In October alone, major premieres have shaken the genre in the best ways, including crucial returns from classic franchises, new arrivals destined to be great, and returning favorites. But not too long ago, another key impact on the anime world hit via Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The long-awaited movie in the beloved anime franchise made a splash both in its home nation of Japan and aboard, including getting the No.1 spot at the US box office when it debuted. However, it hasn’t fully come out to the world yet, which means certain promotions are still going on.

More specifically, the Chinese market hasn’t gotten the film yet. So, the team at Toei Animation has been working hard to plug the movie and make sure people come to enjoy the masterpiece. What is their plan to make that happen? Plant a giant Gohan statue in the middle of Hong Kong! Yeah, that’ll get people’s attention. If you don’t believe us in how giant this statue is, here’s the Reddit post that revealed it.

Yeah, that’s huge, and the platform it’s on further adds to the height. Hong Kong is known for its movie market, so understandably, Toei Animation wants the film to have a significant impact like it did in other regions. The film is still raking in money worldwide despite its two big debuts in Japan and the US being over. So if Hong Kong can add to its total? The promotion was well worth it.

It’s not hard to see why they’d use a giant Gohan statue to plug Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. After all, he is the film’s main protagonist outside of Piccolo. Both have to team up to defeat an old enemy of the Z-Fighters.

Specifically, the movie brings back the Red Ribbon Army under new leadership. Their goal is to use the grandson of the evil Dr. Gero to create unstoppable androids to put an end to the Z-Fighters. Gamma 1 & 2 are the results of that, with a “secret project” in the works if the two don’t hold up. Unfortunately, when the Gammas attack, Goku, Vegeta, and even Broly are off-planet training with Whis and Lord Beerus, so they cannot come to save the day. Thus, it’s up to Gohan and Piccolo to defend the planet with some help from the other Z-Fighters.

Many loved the film because it featured Gohan and Piccolo. Both have been sidelined in the eyes of fans over the years, so this movie was their chance to step up and push things forward in a fun way. Hopefully, people in Hong Kong will appreciate the film just as much when it releases there.

Our biggest question–what happens to the statue when the promotion is done?

Source: Reddit