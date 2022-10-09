My Hero Academia Season 6 Gets English Dub Release Date!

My Hero Academia Season 6 is now two episodes deep into its run, and needless to say, fans are already enjoying what’s happening so far. Season 6 is a culmination of the last two seasons of stories in many ways. Deku and his villainous opposite in Shigaraki have grown in power and skill. Plus, they’ve each had to face off against threats to prove their worth and what they are capable of. As a result, both are now part of two massive armies ready to clash, which is what the crux of the sixth season’s plot is about. But, if you have been watching the show, you’ve only been watching the Japanese version, not the English Dub.

Easily one of the biggest debates in anime culture is that of which is better, the subtitle versions of anime or the English dubs. Ultimately, it’s about preference and whether you want to hear the voices or don’t mind reading the text. There is no “wrong way” to watch anime, so there is no need to get into cheap tribalism. Regardless, for those who want the English Dub version of the show, My Hero Academia Season 6 will get its English Dub premiere on the 15th! There was even a tiny preview highlighting the voices of certain characters like Deku, Hawks, and Endeavor to punctuate the arrival of the dub:

It's time to get ready for an all-out war. 💥



The English dub of My Hero Academia Season 6 kicks off OCTOBER 15! pic.twitter.com/hW3wVRdvmq — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) October 8, 2022

There are some things to note about this trailer, not the least of which is that one of the main goals of the Pro-Heroes in stopping the Paranormal Liberation Front is to get the scientist known as Garaki. Garaki has been in the background since the beginning helping All For One with his plans. That included helping Shigaraki expand his power through multiple experiments. The newest episode that just debuted featured the Bunny Hero Mirko going after Garaki and taking on a series of Nomus to catch him.

Another thing to note is the final shot of Shigaraki in a stasis tube of some kind. That is important because he might be looking for even more ways to enhance his Quirk. That was an essential element of his story arc in Season 5. He sought to release some of his tragic past to evolve his Quirk to the next level. He likely feels that to ensure his victory; he’ll have to level up even further.

No matter how you look at it, My Hero Academia Season 6 will be remembered for the “all-out war” that Deku teased in the preview. Fans have gotten a lot from the series only two episodes in, so imagine what they’ll be saying when we get closer to the season finale! Hopefully, the rest of the episodes will live up to the hype!

Source: Twitter