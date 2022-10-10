Upcoming MultiVersus Patch Will Adjust Combo Ability

There are two essential things that every fighting game needs to have worked out by the time it launches. The first is how the game should look and feel to the player. Some fighting games like Tekken prefer a more realistic form of fighting with brutal combos and characters. Then, you have games like Super Smash Bros or Mortal Kombat, where the fun comes from stringing together all sorts of insane moves to put your opponent down. The second is ensuring that your fighting system isn’t broken in one form or another so that gamers don’t get frustrated by other players who exploit a break in the system. One such break in the system can be found in MultiVersus.

The title is in its beta phase currently and has been making progress in fixing all manner of problems. However, some players have clarified that they have a bit to go. For example, on Twitter, one player dropped a post with a video showcasing how the combo system isn’t quite up to snuff and can be exploited if you know what to do. Thankfully for that player, the game director for the title from Player First Games responded with good news.

Next patch has it so you can't do an attack in the same combo more than 2 times otherwise it drops the combo. we'll keep evaluating after that change. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) October 10, 2022

As you can see in the video above, the player demonstrated how a character with the right combos could juggle another player endlessly until they were on death’s door. The other player can’t fight back due to their state during the combo. That’s something that affects gameplay balance and needs to be addressed. As the game director said, it will be, and it will be addressed in the next patch. If you’re wondering when that next patch will be, it should be this week.

We say that as late last week, a new teaser for MultiVersus was dropped and heavily suggested that Stripe was finally entering the game. The last time a new character arrived in the title, they came alongside an update for the game. Thus, it makes sense that something similar will happen here when Stripe arrives.

This also shows that the MultiVersus team is paying attention to fan notes and requests, which is something that gamers are sure to appreciate as they continue to play the fighting title. Multiple fixes have already been made due to fan statements online. One of them was about a special attack of Velma’s that could easily be misconstrued due to its visuals, so it was changed to be more in line with the character and less problematic.

They’ve also outlined plans to give players more content options after completing all the main quests and leveling up the roster. It’s clear Player First Games wants to make the game as great as it can be and will do so as they continue to listen to those who play it.

