Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gets Cinematic Launch Trailer

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will forever be the title no one wanted until they got it in their hands and realized it was something special. At the time, the idea of putting Mario and his allies in a game with the infamous Rabbids didn’t appeal to many people. Not at all. But, once the game came out and the tremendous turn-based combat was in full effect, people couldn’t help but fall in love with it. Now, over five years later, the sequel to the beloved Switch game is only ten days away, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope can’t come soon enough for fans.

A new cinematic trailer has dropped to help get them even more excited for what’s to come in the game. Speaking for us, it’s fantastic. In it, Mario and crew land their ship on a world inhabited by the vile Cursa, who summons their minions to stop the team of heroes. The trailer goes into deep detail to showcase the team’s different styles, personalities, weapons, and strategies. Such as how they each have weapons that do different types of damage at various ranges. Bowser has a rocket launcher that can hit enemies from far away, Rabbid Luigi has a frisbee that can hit multiple targets as it bounces off of them, Mario dual-wields some blasters, and more.

We also see the Sparks’ power, which will boost the team’s abilities throughout combat. Rabbid Rosalina, for example, uses one to go invisible and make a sneak attack on foes. Meanwhile, Mario uses one to rain fire from the sky and wipe out all the enemies surrounding the squad.

The trailer even shows the various members teaming up to make combo attacks or set one another up for their strikes. But, of course, that’s something you’ll need to do in the game to overcome the threats of each stage.

Oh, and the trailer does an Avengers-style roster shot. That’s not totally relevant to the game, but we felt it was worth mentioning.

When the cinematic part of the trailer ends, we get a Rolodex of gameplay footage. They showcase the many worlds you will be in, the enemies you’ll face, the freedom of movement in combat, and dealing all sorts of damage.

The team at Ubisoft has been working very hard over these last five years to make sure Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope isn’t only a worthy sequel but one that will engage fans on multiple levels. They increased their workforce by multiple factors to ensure that the title is packed with content and features expansive worlds to visit as you go on your mission to save the Sparks.

Watch the trailer below, and get ready for the game’s release on October 20.

