Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Gets New Story Trailer

Credit: Ubisoft

October is going to be a month for video gamers. Not the least of which is because there are a ton of 3rd party titles coming out to enjoy. One of the highlights of that set is Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, the sequel to the 2017 game that surprised the gaming world. Ubisoft has been working on this title for years now, and they even expanded their staff to help facilitate everything they wanted to do for this title. The stakes are higher, the worlds are numerous, and the dangers are greater than before.

To help further set the tone for the game, a new trailer for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope has debuted. In it, the narrator talks about Mario and the Rabbids must team up once more to defeat the evil Cursa. They’ll explore multiple worlds and meet an assortment of unique characters to help along the way, including the mysterious Edge. They’ll also have to defeat foes that serve Cursa, including some that even Bowser can’t take on alone!

All of this is to help save the Sparks from Cursa’s grip. But the true story might just be about who Cursa is underneath all that darkness. As the narrator notes, there’s a secret that needs to be unlocked for the darkness to be dispelled! Or else the light of the Sparks will be taken forever! You can watch the new trailer below.

Shrouded in Darkmess, a deep secret could consume even the brightest light… Our unlikely team of heroes will need each other to triumph against Cursa in #MarioRabbids! pic.twitter.com/1KBAsI1D3A — Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (@MarioRabbids) September 29, 2022

As you can see, the title will be quite the experience, and even the narrator can’t help but note that these two groups aren’t exactly comprised of all winners. Yet, they’re the galaxy’s last hope to stop Cursa and set things to where they need to be.

The trailer showed a lot of new footage, including how the Sparks meet Mario and the crew and how they get their spaceship to fly off to distant worlds. The worlds have a great variety, and the unique Rabbids you meet will add charm and fun to every place you visit!

The combat system has been improved by the Ubisoft team to allow for even more freedom and fun. You’ll have the whole map to traverse if you want to, all so you can set up some wicked combos between you and your allies. You’ll still have to form a team of three, so choose wisely between Mario, his allies, and the Rabbids. You won’t just choose them though. You’ll also have the Sparks alongside you to give you boosts or special attacks! Giving you plenty of options every time you fight.

The game is a labor of love, and you’ll get to experience it for yourself on October 20th only for Nintendo Switch.

