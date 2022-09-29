New Epic Spheal Plushie Is Available In The US For $450

One of the best parts of the Pokemon community is that because there are so many Pokemon Trainers out there, there are a lot of people who want various kinds of Pokemon apparel, gear, toys, and of course, video games. Thankfully, there are plenty of places to go and get these kinds of things should you want them. While you always should look out for scammers, there are sites like the Pokemon Center that are official gateways to Pokemon goodies. Plus, they’re always adding to their roster of items. Including today adding in a life-size Sphreal plushie for you to get. If you have $450 to spend on it that is.

Life-size can mean different things, so we’ll be precise here. Dimension-wise, this is a 39 ½-inch long Spheal plushie. As you can see in the picture above, it’s a rather substantial plushie that will take both arms just to hold. Oh, and if you’re asking, “What is it life-sized in reference to?” That would be the actual Pokemon. In the games, Spheal is 2 feet 7 inches tall. The plushie you can get is 31 ½-inches tall so that tracks with the Pokemon from the game world.

As the site notes, it’s a really good catch:

“It’s ready to be hugged, squeezed, and displayed in your bedroom or living room. With a face like this, you won’t be able to avoid the cuteness of this round and rotund Pokémon!”

They’re not wrong on the resistibility part of the plushie, it is adorable. What many will likely be able to resist though is buying it because shelling out $450 on a single plushie. Adorable or not.

The site will give you free shipping on this item, but the tax alone will likely hike things up to about $500. So if you’re willing to spend that much on a single plushie? We admire the dedication. The good news is that if you buy the plushie, it won’t take long to get to you. The Pokemon Center has a quick sending time of fewer than two weeks. So you’d have it at your place before too long!

This is but one item that the Pokemon Center has to offer, and they tailor it to all manner of Pokemon fans. Including recently when they offered some wonderfully designed jackets featuring some fan-favorite Pokemon. We may have gotten one of these for ourselves and can confirm they are awesome.

If you do want a plushie but don’t want to pay $500 for it, there are other options on the site with better prices and more manageable sizes.

Of course, many of you are no doubt eager for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to come out, and they do have items and plushies featuring Pokemon from the Paldea region. So check out the site and see what items catch your eye!

Source: Pokemon Center