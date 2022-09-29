The Amazon Prime Gaming Line-Up Has Been Revealed

Image is taken from Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Just like every other month, Amazon Prime gaming has released another epic list of games that are available for Prime members, and they come at no extra as well, you know. Last month’s line-up includes several mouth-watering games, and there is even a link between some titles from last month and this upcoming month.

October’s line-up for Amazon Prime gaming features Fallout 76, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Total War: Warhammer 2, Glass Masquerade: Origins, Loom, Hero’s Hour, and Horace. As free-to-play games go, that’s one heck of a list, which means there is plenty for subscribers to get stuck into over the next month.

The predecessor to Middle-Earth: Shadow of War was made available on the subscription platform in September, which is the link that we mentioned above. The Middle-Earth series of games is a highly acclaimed one, with the original being nominated for countless game of the year awards back in 2014, and the sequel follows suit but does everything that little bit better. If you managed to complete the first game this month, then you are just in time to experience the successor, which at the grand old total of… nothing, it represents great value for money.

Not to have the limelight taken away from them, the other games in the line-up also feature a few heavy hitters in the video game world. Total War: Warhammer 2 has been called one of the best games in the Total War series, with particular praise going to the factions, locations, gameplay, and the size of the game itself. Fallout 76 was met with a more mixed reaction, but the game has been receiving patch updates (some of them as recent as this summer as well) which intend to improve the game and make it more relevant.

Some other additions in October’s line-up include some new cosmetics and in-game items for FIFA 22, Madden NFL 23, Fall Guys, League of Legends, Roblox, Grand Theft Auto: Online, Deathloop, Battlefield 2042, as well as many more titles too. You’ll need to log on and see for yourself what is available

And finally, while we have you, we can bring you the news that a new PS Plus line-up arrived yesterday too. PlayStation has announced that three free PS Plus monthly games for October have been made available, these games include Wheels Unleashed for PlayStation 4 and 5, with Injustice 2 and Superhot being available just for the PlayStation 4. These games will be readily available to all subscribers across the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers of the PlayStation Plus service, which means no one will be left when it comes to playing these three games, just how it should be. More information about this can be found on the official PlayStation blog.

If you’re an Xbox user, then you can check out the new games that are included in the line-up for Xbox Gold members here.

