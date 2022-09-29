October Games Revealed for Xbox Gold Members

Image is taken from the survival game, Windbound

For all those Xbox Gold members out there, you know what it means when we enter a new month. That’s right, a selection of new games – among many other things – will be available for a limited time only. Today is the day that Xbox has announced which games will be arriving, with Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition being the chosen two titles.

Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have exclusive access to both of these games, but as we’ve already mentioned, it will be for a limited time only which means you’ll want to experience them while you can. On top of these games, though, Xbox Gold Members get the most advanced multiplayer and bonus games, as well as exclusive member discounts in the Microsoft Store. With Xbox Live Gold, you can also stay connected with friends, family, and Xbox Live members around the world too.

Let’s talk about these two games that will be available anyway. Windbound was originally released in 2020 and can be accessed by members from October 1 until October 31. This adventure survival game is clearly inspired by Breath of the Wild, with its vibrance and super colorful environment, which isn’t a bad thing. Players begin the journey shipwrecked on an uncharted island where they must explore, adapt, and navigate the land and the dangers of the seas in order to stay alive.

The game’s protagonist is Kara, a warrior who has been cut adrift from her tribe and is now at the mercy of the ocean and the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a land this is full of undiscovered mysteries. Kara has no boat, no food, or even any tools, all she has access to is her willpower and a set of special skills, which is more than most. Players will need to craft a variety of tools and weapons so they can defend themselves from nature and all the magical creatures that they will come across. It sounds decent, doesn’t it? Check out the gameplay trailer below to get a better understanding of this game.

Gameplay trailer for Windbound

The other game available for members is the real-time strategy game, Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition, which was released for Xbox in 2018. This game is developed by Runner Duck and published by Curve Digital, and the game forces players to give commands to their crew so they can take them through several bombing missions during World War II. As the game progress, new upgrades and equipment will be unlocked, and not only that but crew members will also see some significant changes to their skills. And if you didn’t know, this game uses a permadeath system on the player’s crew so make sure you strategize properly otherwise it’s curtains. Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be available from October 16 until November 15, and you can check out the trailer for that game as well.

Original release date trailer for Bomber Crew.

If you want to know any of the other details regarding October’s games, then you can find out on Xbox Wire.

