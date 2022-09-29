The Callisto Protocol Drops A New Terrifying Trailer

Ahead of the upcoming release of The Callisto Protocol, the teams at Striking Distance Studios and Krafton are doing a sterling job of ramping up the excitement. Not content with treating us to first-look gameplay content and plenty of insider interviews, there’s been a steady drip of teaser trailers. The latest of these comes today, with a more in-depth look at Black Iron Prison itself.

The Callisto Protocol is set to launch in early December and promises to deliver some seriously gritty horror action. The game was first revealed back in June during that month’s Sony State of Play, with the first look at some gameplay revealed at Summer Game Fest a few days later. Ever since, there’s been plenty of interest in the space horror survival adventure, which comes from Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and the team at Striking Distance Studios.

The action in The Callisto Protocol takes place in the year 2320 on Callisto, one of Jupiter’s moons. This also happens to be the location of Black Iron Prison, a maximum security lockup that takes centre stage as the game’s terrifying main location. The latest trailer from Striking Distance Studios showcases the dreaded “Truth of Black Iron” in all its dark and ugly glory. Check it out for yourself right here to get a flavour for the hideously mutated creatures that lurk in the depths of this planetary penitentiary.

As can be seen in the new cinematic, there’s clearly some kind of twisted mystery running through the narrative of The Callisto Protocol. Grotesque monsters and claustrophobic setting aside, it looks as though the game will also bring plenty of compelling storytelling into the mix as well as the already-documented horror elements.

The prison itself will be thrown into turmoil as the inmates begin to mutate into terrifying “biophages,” which protagonist Jacob Lee will need all his stealth and combat prowess to avoid or fight off, depending on the situation. The game certainly doesn’t skimp on the gore either, which should go hand in hand nicely with its hyper-realistic characters and specifically gore-engineered enemies.

With a unique and exciting-looking mix of close-quarters melee combat and shooting, The Callisto Protocol is almost certainly guaranteed to pump up the adrenaline for players trying to escape the depths of Black Iron Prison. There’ll be some additional exploration on the moon of Callisto itself, should players manage to make it out of the terrifying penitentiary. Being stalked by bloodthirsty, feral monsters whilst trying to find a way to escape and survive might not be everyone’s idea of fun, but it’s clear that The Callisto Protocol could be a big hit for fans of the space horror genre and the Dead Space series.

The Callisto Protocol will be released on December 2nd. It will be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Source