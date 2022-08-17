38 New Upcoming Xbox Series X/S Games of 2023

After years of PlayStation domination in the console gaming market, Xbox is getting back into the race with several studio acquisitions and great exclusives coming out soon. From Ark 2 to Starfield, here are the 30 best upcoming Xbox Series X/S games of 2023.

#38 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Developer: Sumo Nottingham

Publisher: Gun Interactive

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Release date: 2023

There have been a lot of horror games as of late that have tried to capture the feeling of fleeing from a horrifying entity or working together to take them down. Enter The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a game based on the hit movie based on the real life actions of the Slaughter family. And now…you can be them, or try and run from them.

Yes, if you are one of the potential victims you’ll need to run away, collect tools to make your escape and then do just that. Or, you can be one of the Slaughter family and have to track down your prey so you can kill them.

You’ll find out if you’re a victim or a free spirit when the game comes out.

#37 Hyenas

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: 2023

In the future, the Earth is dead, and people live on Mars. Though we do need some clarification there, the RICH people live on Mars. The ones who have hoarded all the wonders of the old world and were so powerful that they basically put the rest of humanity on a floating trash bin.

But you’re not going to let that stand, now are you? Exactly! You are one of the Hyenas, a group of people who go into the compounds of the rich and take the stuff that they like so you the people can have it for yourselves.

There are multiple hyena groups out there, so be sure to get the best stuff for yourself before they take it first!

#36 The Chant

Developer: Brass Token

Publisher: Prime Matter, Plaion

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: TBA

So…you go to an island for a “spiritual retreat” and try to have a peaceful time…but then a rift to another dimension comes out, a bunch of the people in the retreat becomes terror-fueled monsters and now you have to go and stop them all the while figuring out what in the bloody heck is going on.

…so yeah, not the vacation you were planning.

With the corruptive influence of The Gloom, you’ll need to fight off those who are infected, and learn the truths of the island that honestly tie to the cosmos themselves! You can choose to fight those that come for you, or flee in order to survive. The choice is yours, just make sure you’re making the right ones.

#35 Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

The Warhammer 40K franchise is one of the most expansive in the entire gaming world, and that’s saying something. But each one has its own flair and style that can’t be denied.

Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II is the sequel to the hit Space Marine title from years back, and once again, you’ll be a soldier of the Imperium tasked with bringing peace to the galaxy…by literally slaughtering all who would dare try and disrupt it.

You’ll be a one-man army more or less as you go from planet to planet as you face off against the Tyranid Hordes and try to bring peace to the galaxy and glory to the Imperium.

For a space marine, there is only war, and their war is about to start up again.

#34 Gothic 1 Remake

Developer: Alkimia Interactive, THQ

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

The Gothic franchise is actually a bit bigger than most people remember. But the key thing here is that the games have been deep and full of story and fun to be had.

Now, a new studio has been made with the express purpose to go and make a Gothic 1 Remake and design it to be both completely modern, and yet one that adheres to what is the original game. We’ve seen a lot of remakes as of late, and some of them do indeed push the games beyond what they were before.

So, can this one live up to the hype? We’ll have to wait and see!

#33 Alone in the Dark

Developer: Pieces Interactive

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBA

While many might not remember it, it was Alone in the Dark that helped set the tone for franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Bringing horror to video games in a way that wasn’t done before.

It eventually fell to the wayside, but something like that doesn’t stay buried for long. And now, THQ Nordic has revealed that Alone in the Dark will be coming back via their studio, and the team behind it are behind games like Amnesia and Soma, meaning that they are minds that are adapted for horror.

There isn’t much known about the game outside of it being called Alone in the Dark. But the team are aiming to build a modern horror masterpiece. So be on the lookout for more info.

#32 Path of Exile 2

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows (TBC)

Release date: TBA

Path of Exile 2 brings a new storyline that goes alongside the one from 2013’s Path of Exile. This new seven-act storyline leads to the same Atlas endgame as the original opus but brings new mechanics and enhancements to the original game.

This new game is set 20 years after the previous one. Society has been slowly rebuilding after the death of Kitava, but the thirst for power of some greedy persons began to corrupt Wraeclast once again. Path of Exile 2 features 19 new classes, a new Skill Gem system, a brand new range of equipment, as well as various improvements to the core system of the game.

#31 Layers of Fears

Developer: Bloober Team, Anshar Studios

Publisher: Bloober Team

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Early 2023

Layers of Fears is the third installment in the Layer of Fear series. It is a direct follow-up to Layers of Fears 2, a psychological horror game in which an actor follows the instructions of an unseen director aboard a ship.

Compared to the first two games in the series, Layers of Fears appears significantly more terrifying. Its reveal trailer depicts a spooky manor with burning paintings, chains, and many unexplained mysteries. Layers of Fears will play with your nerves as you uncover all the mysteries behind this creepy manor.

#30 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland is a free-to-play game set in The Division universe. Some leaks revealed the classes and game modes of the game, but there is little official information about this game to this date.

Three classes are reportedly included in Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland: Survivalist, Weapon Expert, and Medic. The Survivalist can find better stuff, the Weapon Expert kills everyone nearby, and the Medic tries to keep everyone alive. We also know about two game modes: Storm, a PvPvE mode, and Excursion, a PvE experience. Other than that, we will have to wait a little longer to uncover everything this standalone game has to offer.

#29 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Exoprimal is a PvEvP game featuring exosuits and dinosaurs. Yes, the game mixes a futuristic version of humans with prehistoric creatures. Because why not?

Exoprimal’s main game mode sets two teams of five players against one another as they attempt to defeat dinosaurs and accomplish various goals. For these missions, players can choose an exosuit, each with its own advantages, such as the ability to tank, heal, or obliterate everything. Exoprimal’s obvious primary foes are dinosaurs, but players must also watch out for each other since PvP combats are a part of the game.

#28 XDefiant

Developer: Ubisoft San Francisco

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Stadia, Amazon Luna

Release date: 2023 (TBC)

Ubisoft is trying to get its share of the FPS arena shooter market with XDefiant. Formerly known as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, this free-to-play, fast-paced arena shooter revolves around factions inspired by Tom Clancy’s popular franchises.

The factions, also called Defiant, all come from other Tom Clancy games. The Wolves come from Ghost Recon, the Echelon are from Splinter Cell, while the Outcasts and the Cleaners both come from The Division. Each of these factions has its own abilities, weapons, and items. Ubisoft employees describe the game as “fast-paced firefight meets punk rock mosh pit,” whatever that means.

#27 Crysis 4

Developer: Crytek

Publisher: Crytek

Platforms: TBA

Release date: TBA

Another title that has been long rumored is that of Crysis 4. The original Crysis trilogy put you in a superpowered exosuit and dared you to stop multiple alien invasions in a variety of locations.

The fun was that you could upgrade the suit however you wanted and thus would be able to augment the player character to be who you really wanted it to be. We have confirmation that Crytek is working on Crysis 4, and even dropped a small teaser earlier in the year to highlight that.

What new abilities will you get? What new threats are on the way that you have to stop? We’ll find out more soon hopefully.

#26 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5m Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 2023

Have you ever dreamt of becoming part man, part machine, all cop? This fantasy will come true with RoboCop: Rogue City, an FPS coming to Xbox Series X/S in June 2023.

This game lets you play as the iconic RoboCop, as he is facing various enemies threatening the city of Old Detroit. You will have to handle hostage situations, bank robberies, as well as gangs and punks aiming to take over the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit. Developer Teyon promises a compelling narrative in which RoboCop must seek out the truth in a world rife with greed and corruption.

#25 Aliens Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

The newest project starring the most well-known alien in video games, Aliens: Dark Descent, was unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2022. In contrast to Alien: Isolation, you won’t need to constantly check your radar to avoid a murderous alien. Aliens: Dark Descent features aliens, plural.

Players control a Marine unit that is fending off waves of aliens. Aliens: Dark Descent’s specific gameplay is still unknown, but it appears to be a fast-paced cooperative FPS with the objective of shooting as many aliens as you can.

#24 Black Myth: Wu Kong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Black Myth: Wu Kong is an upcoming action RPG inspired by a 16th-century Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The narrative of the game is based on the adventures of the Monkey King, a famous mythical character who is one of the novel’s primary characters.

In the game, this powerful monkey is referred to as the “Destined One.” He bears several abilities, such as the power to turn into a swamp of flying insects or transform into a giant monster. During his adventures, he will face various opponents, from headless monks to a powerful white dragon.

#23 Perfect Dark

Developer: The Initiative, Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023 (TBC)

Among the various remakes coming to Xbox Series X/S in 2023 is a franchise that began on Nintendo 64. Perfect Dark, an FPS developed by Rare in 2000, is getting a reboot this year. Xbox promised this Perfect Dark reboot would provide an “AAAA” experience, whatever that means.

Perfect Dark is a Microsoft exclusive. We don’t know much about the game yet, but if it is anything like the original game it should feature interstellar wars, aliens, reptile-like creatures, and evil human companies. The reveal trailer also shows pyramids, so chances are we’ll travel to Egypt at some point.

#22 Valheim

Developer: Iron Gate Studio

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Linux

Release date: Q2 2023

Two years after breaking records on Steam, Valheim is finally reaching Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This survival sandbox game takes place in Valheim, a fictional world from Norse mythology where slain Vikings go to prove themselves worthy of the halls of Valhalla.

You start the game naked in this foreign land. Enemies are everywhere around, from boars to giant trolls. Your first goal will be to build a settlement to protect yourself from the outside threats and eventually get something to cover your bare skin. Once you’re settled, you will have to complete various challenges and clear out dungeons to find a way to reach Valhalla.

#21 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

There are plenty of great space games coming out to the Xbox Series X/S in 2023. One of them is Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the popular space sandbox game from 2015.

Kerbal Space Program 2 builds on the elements that made the first game so well-liked while also introducing new tools and mechanics. This sequel introduces new propulsion methods, habitation modules to build houses on the surface of a planet, orbital and planetary colonies, as well as interstellar travel. Additionally, it adds a multiplayer mode so that you can take on the stars with buddies.

#20 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Blackbird Interactive, Mojang Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

The Minecraft universe keeps on expanding. After the dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons, a new game comes to expand the franchise. Minecraft Legends is an action-strategy game where you are the only hope to repel hordes of piglins and prevent the Nether from invading the Overworld.

Your objective is to build defenses to thwart the corruption that is spreading. Creepers, zombies, skeletons, and all of the default opponents you encounter in Minecraft join you in defending the Overworld. And according to its reveal trailer, Minecraft Legends also includes its fair share of horseback riding.

#19 Pragmata

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Pragmata is a tough game to describe. Capcom revealed a single trailer for this game, and it would be a euphemism to say it’s confusing.

The trailer begins in an empty version of New York City. The protagonist, wearing a space suit, walks down these streets when a little girl and her holographic cat appear. Then a satellite breaks the ceiling of Earth, shattering gravity, and everyone ends up on the Moon. Even if the story remains blurry at this time, the graphics and overall premise of Pragmata seem interesting. This dystopian sci-fi adventure game is still a mystery, but one worth uncovering.

#18 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

For the first time in its history, a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game is coming to consoles. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the fourth game in the series, will release on Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This new title aims to revive the series, which stopped in 2009 with S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl was supposed to come out in 2012 as Call of Pripyat’s sequel, but was canceled on the year of its intended release. The game is now back on track, with a release window set in 2023.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is an FPS set in the post-apocalyptic Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Mutated monsters and stalkers are roaming around this open world, and it is up to you to take part in a non-linear journey to decide the fate of this zone.

#17 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets a sequel in 2023 with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This new game continues the adventures of Cal Kestis, five years after the events of the original game.

At the end of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Empire and the Inquisitors were chasing Cal throughout the galaxy. He managed to escape and destroyed a token leading to Force-sensitive children. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up the story five years later, but we don’t know yet what happened in the meantime.

#16 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 4, 2022 (Early Access) Expected Full Launch 2023

The popular FPS franchise from Blizzard, Overwatch, gets a brand new look in 2023. Overwatch 2 introduces new heroes, maps, and mechanics to revamp the original game. It will replace Overwatch when it releases, making it a mix between an update and a real new game.

With Overwatch 2, Blizzard aims to improve its first-person shooter. The original game’s 6v6 matches have been replaced by a 5v5 variant with one tank on each squad. To give the game a fresh dynamic, all of the previous heroes have been completely rebuilt with new powers and abilities. The PvP mode of the game is free-to-play and a dedicated PvE mode will be announced later this year.

#15 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023 (TBC)

In 2013, Undead Labs release its very first game, State of Decay. The game quickly became a commercial success, leading Xbox to purchase the studio right after the release of State of Decay 2 in 2018. Five years later, a new game comes to complete the series: State of Decay 3.

We don’t know much about the game, besides a trailer released back in 2020. This third opus seems to focus on survival in hostile frozen territory, as the trailer follows a huntress that comes into contact with an undead deer.

#14 Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: March 24, 2023

U.S. government special agent Leon S. Kennedy is back in 2023 with the remake of Resident Evil 4. The game goes over the events of the original 2005’s Resident Evil 4 but takes the horror side up a notch.

Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue the daughter of the U.S. President, who was kidnapped by a mysterious Spanish cult. His journey leads him to a rural village in Spain, where people seem to worship a mind-controlling parasite. The revamped graphics of the remake make Resident Evil 4 even scarier than before.

#13 Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: January 27, 2023

Dead Space, the iconic space horror game, is back with a remake in 2023. The story is the same as the original game. Isaac Clarke, a space engineer, is a crewman aboard a repair vessel assigned to a massive planetary mining ship.

But of course, this game doesn’t simply revolve around Clarke fixing things. The crew goes on to investigate a distress call when they are attacked by mutated human corpses. Clarke needs to find a way to survive, help his crewmates, and uncover the mysteries lying in space.

#12 Alan Wake 2

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Epic Games Publishing

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

13 years after the original Alan Wake, the eponymous novelist is back for more adventures in 2023. The original game followed the adventures of Alan Wake as he tries to uncover the mysteries behind his wife’s disappearance. The game was an action-adventure game with six episodes, each with its plot twists and cliffhangers. Alan Wake 2 won’t be like that.

Unlike its predecessor, Alan Wake 2 is not an action-adventure game with horror elements, but a real survival horror game. If you haven’t played the original game, then don’t worry. Remedy Entertainment stated that there is no need to play Alan Wake to understand its sequel.

#11 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Diablo is back, and this time it is not a controversial pay-to-win mobile-only game. Diablo IV continues the story of its predecessor, Diablo III. Cultists have conjured a new threat, Lilith, and your mission is to slay as many demons as possible on your way to defeat Lilith. You won’t be alone in your mission to defeat this menace, as Diablo IV is an online-only game.

The gameplay mechanics in Diablo IV are the same as those in the earlier games in the series. The game features a brand new open world that contains five different regions, each with their procedurally generated dungeons, random events, and monsters crawling everywhere.

#10 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was first announced back in 2019, alongside the reveal of the Xbox Series X. This game is a sequel to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which follows the story of Senua, a character struggling with psychosis and the voices in her head.

During The Game Awards 2021, Ninja Theory shared an impressive trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Senua is leading a group into a cave to try and trap a giant. Their mission failed and the giant awaken, destroying everything in his wake. The exact story of this sequel is still a mystery, but Senua and the voices in her head are back with a new adventure powered by Unreal Engine 5.

#9 Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Seven years after Street Fighter 5, one of the most popular fighting game series is back in 2023 with a new opus. Street Fighter 6 brings a revamped look at returning characters, introduces new ones, and packs new mechanics to an already well-liked fighting game.

Street Fighter 6 brings a new mechanic to use in battle: Drive. Once fully charged, players can activate the Drive mode to perform deadly attacks on their opponents. The only downside is that it leaves them stunned afterward, giving the enemy an occasion to fight back. On top of the traditional fighting mode, Street Fighter 6 adds two new additional modes: Battle Hub and World Tour. Battle Hub is an online lobby where players can socialize, whilst World Tour is a single-player story mode featuring a 3D world to explore.

#8 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Spring 2023

The developers of the Batman: Arkham series are back with a brand new game. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League follows the adventure of a team of supervillains as they are forced to cooperate to save Metropolis from an alien threat.

This action-adventure game features four well-known DC supervillains: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Each member of the squad has their own special abilities that they use to fight opponents around an open-world Metropolis. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League looks like a funny take on the usual superheroes’ adventures.

#7 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: March 1, 2023

The Day Before is an open-world MMO survival game that takes place in a dangerous post-pandemic America. Survivors and flesh-eating infected are battling it out for resources like food, cars, and guns. You wake up alone in a world that you can no longer recognize, determined to learn more about what happened and to gather the tools you need to survive.

To survive in this open world filled with zombies, you will have to find other survivors to set up a colony and repel the undead together. But of course, all survivors aren’t friendly: you will have to compete for valuable resources and watch your back as the game features both PvE and PvP elements.

#6 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia

Release date: 2023

In 2009, James Cameron directed Avatar, a science fiction movie about an alien planet and the human threat looming over its blue-skinned habitants. Avatar remains to this date the highest-grossing film of all time, topping Avengers: Endgame and Titanic. This popular movie finally gets a sequel this December and with it a brand new video game called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. If this game was meant to release alongside the movie, Ubisoft decided to push back its release date to 2023 to “make it perfect.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora puts you in the shoes of a Na’Vi, one of the blue guys from the planet Pandora. The human forces of the RDA are threatening the peace of your planet and forcing you to embark on a journey to the Western Frontier of Pandora.

#5 Forza Motorsport 2023

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Spring 2023

The iconic Xbox-exclusive racing franchise is back in 2023 with a brand new game. Six years after Forza Motorsport 7, Xbox announced the eighth entry in the series, simply called Forza Motorsport.

This reboot keeps everything that made Forza Motorsport popular: gorgeous cars, iconic tracks, and fast-paced races. Technically speaking, this new Forza Motorsport renders in a 4K resolution, runs at a 60hz refresh rate, and includes ray tracing for even better graphics. The game also features a dynamic time of the day mechanic that can change the ambient track temperature and have a direct effect on tire grip.

#4 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Redfall is one of the most anticipated games coming out to Xbox Series X/S in 2023. This new FPS from Arkane Studios takes place in the fictional island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Vampires are crawling the streets and the surviving humans are worshipping them.

The game can be played either solo or with three other players. Everyone can choose between the four available characters, each having their own superpowers like the ability to become invisible, summon items, or shoot thunderbolts. Their mission is to slay everyone around, vampires and humans alike.

#3 Ark 2

Developer: Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Ark 2 is a sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved, a 2017 action-adventure survival game. In the original game, you began naked on a stranded island filled with dinos. The sequel is more of a PvE adventure with what Studio Wildcard calls “Souls-like melee combat.”

The story of Ark 2 takes place on an alien planet, sometime after the events of Genesis: Part 2, the fifth and final paid DLC expansion pack released for ARK: Survival Evolved. Ark 2 is a Microsoft exclusive, so you will need to play either on PC or Xbox Series X/S if you want to see a primitive version of Vin Diesel riding a dinosaur.

#2 Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Developer: BioWare

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

Yes, it’s true, we’re actually getting progress on the next Dragon Age title. Which is good because if you recall, the last mainline Dragon Age title came out about 10 years ago now!

There were rumors about Dragon Age 4 for years, and then Bioware fell into a funk in which Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem came out, so many are hoping that the now titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be the game that will help pull them from said funk and push them back to the legendary game developer status that they had.

There’s still precious little known about the game as a whole, but if it follows the path of the previous games, you can expect a massive RPG experience.

#1 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: Q1/Q2 2023

The creators of Skyrim and Fallout are back with Starfield, a brand new IP set in space where you can visit over 1,000 planets and create your own story with impactful choices.

This new game will be the first IP developed by Bethesda in over 25 years. The hype is real, but it could easily backlash at Starfield. Bethesda promises an immersive story spanning the entire universe, the ability to explore countless planets in over 100 star systems, as well as full customization of the main character and their ship. If they deliver what they promised, Bethesda could release a serious GOTY contestant. If not, we may live another backlash such as the one against No Man’s Sky or Cyberpunk 2077.