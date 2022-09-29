Bethesda Releases Full Starfield Theme by Industry Icon Inon Zur

Bethesda’s next big RPG title is a space adventure title Starfield. With learning more about the game this past Summer, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the epic RPG. However, something of this caliber and scale will require some development time. As we wait for the impending release, Bethesda does a good job keeping fans engaged.

Today, they have released a new video showcasing musician Inon Zur playing the Starfield Theme. Zur is a music icon in the entertainment industry with titles under his belt like Fallout 3, Fallout 4, Dragon Age 2, and plenty more. Fans of Bethesda will definitely want to check out the Starfield theme as it places players into the world of the upcoming space adventure.

Check out the complete Starfield Theme played by Inon Zur down below:

The theme has that Zur feeling, similar to other Bethesda titles, but unique enough to make it it’s own. As mentioned before, Bethesda recently released a ton of awesome details for the game. We learned that the game will have a sprawling open world map, allowing players to travel from different planets, a custimizable ship, a slew of enenies and much more.

They also noted that Starfield will be slightly longer than anything they ever made when it comes to story. This 20% increase can call up to 30 to 40 more playable hours of content, this game is going to be quite massive. If you’re interested in learning even more about Starfield, make sure to check out our dedicated page that focuses on the game with news updates, cool trailers, and more. Starfield’s dedicated page link, is right here.

Starfield is scheduled to release in 2023, however, we will see if the release date gets confirmed in the next couple of months. The epic space RPG is set to release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. Are you excited about the upcoming game? How did you like the Starfield theme? Let us know in the comments below!

