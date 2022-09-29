Cuphead’s Fifth Anniversary Celebrates With New Limited Physical Edition Announcement

To celebrate the fifth year of the original release of Cuphead, Studio MDHR and iam8bit have announced a new collaboration to bring a new physical edition of the game to the fans! This limited-time physical game version will be available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to the complete original title, the physical edition will also come with the new Delicious Last Course DLC.

The announcement was made on Twitter this morning giving super fans of the hit title a chance actually to have Cuphead on their shelves. The announcement does note though that we will be learning more details about the physical edition soon. There has been no confirmed release window of when this will be getting shipped out, but they do note that if you would like to be the first to know, sign up on iam8bit’s website, which is linked down in the article.

Check out the official announcement from StudioMDHR and iam8bit down below:

Happy 5th anniversary, Cuphead!



To celebrate, we're collaborating with @StudioMDHR to bring the complete Cuphead experience to PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox with a whizz-bang global retail edition. More details coming soon.



Sign up be the first to know: https://t.co/LH3DHTd0hO pic.twitter.com/6izJ2WlkMu — iam8bit (@iam8bit) September 29, 2022

Studio MDHR really managed to steal the show when it comes to Cuphead. The unique hand-drawn animation style, the old 1930’s setting, and the difficult yet rewarding gameplay have captured the hearts of many gamers around the globe. Not only did the game get received well, but fans also got an animated show from Netflix. The season two trailer for Cuphead’s show is available to watch right now, which features some iconic characters from the game that we didn’t see in the first season such as Captain Brineybeard, Porkrind, and Ms. Chalice. Check out Netflix’s Cuphead season 2 trailer right here!

Cuphead: Physical Edition will be making its way to the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, however, there is no confirmed release date as of yet. The Delicious Last Course DLC is also available to purchase across all platforms right now. Are you excited about the physical edition of Cuphead? Will you be picking up a version? Let us know in the comments below!

Source