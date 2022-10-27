25 New Upcoming Turn-Based Strategy Games of 2023

Turn-based strategy titles are numerous. They’re also popular because people like the pace of taking it one turn at a time. Next year a lot of those titles will come out. We’ll break them down for you.

#25 Headquarters: World War II

Developer: Starni Games

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Many turn-based strategy games feature World War II, and Headquarters: World War II is one of them. But in a twist, they not only emphasize the strategy in specific ways, but they focus on just one battle in the war. What battle? The battle of Normandy.

With three plot-driven campaigns depicting three different sides of the conflict, you’ll go into battle and use your units as best you can to overcome enemy forces. But, be warned; each unit has different defensive and armor capabilities depending on how they’re facing. So every unit you place is vital.

Realistic units and an evolving battlefield will ensure that your fights will never be dull and always be different depending on how you utilize your strategies.

#24 Broken Roads

Release date: 2023

Developer: Drop Bear Bytes

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: Versus Evil, Team17 Software

Broken Roads is a love letter to a group of old-school RPGs you’d play on the computer. In the game, you’ll take on a journey across a desolate Australia to have a better chance at life. But you won’t be alone in your journey.

Throughout this narrative-driven strategy game, you’ll have to make choices, talk long and hard with your party members, and decide what to do next. The game will adapt to what you say and do, meaning that multiple playthroughs will get you different endings, different paths, and new characters to meet.

So if you seek a grand narrative adventure, Broken Roads might be what you need.

#23 Northwind

Release date: 2023

Developer: Barking Kitten Interactive

Platforms: PC

Publishers: Barking Kitten Interactive

A handful of games on this list deal with you building decks to progress through an adventure. Northwind is one such title, and it also happens to be a roguelike.

In the game, you’ll play as a mercenary who must slice through enemies, complete expeditions, find relics, and more.

As you travel, you’ll come across other mercenaries. Learn from them and grow your abilities further by getting more cards. There are over 200+ cards in this game, giving you plenty of options on how you can handle your deck and use it to the fullest.

But be warned, there are over 100 different enemies in the game ready to tear you apart.

#22 Worldless

Release date: 2023

Developer: Sin Nombre Studios

Publisher: Coatsink

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

What if the world you knew had no rules, had no natural boundaries to box you in and keep you where you are? What would it be like to live there? In Worldless, you’ll get one interpretation of that as you’re set in a universe where two realms reside. The rules of those realms are still being written as you go through them.

You’ll explore each and soon become part of a war between them. You’ll explore this strange dimension, learn its secrets, and learn more about yourself.

A talent tree will allow you to grow and upgrade yourself into the being you want to be, so don’t be afraid to test out new things.

#21 Sandwalkers

Release date: TBA

Developer: Goblinz Studio

Publisher: Goblinz Studio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

You are part of the Mka tribe, a tribe that tries to survive in a world where natural disasters ravage the land.

Every ten years, the tribe sends out a caravan of people to explore a dangerous natural disaster that covers a great deal. You must analyze the lands that might be able to be returned to the Mka and seek out allies who might wish to support them. You can plant trees that can offer shelter in time and more.

You are part of that caravan now, and it’s your job to go forth and seek out what you can before you relay your memories back to the tribe. What path will you take to fulfill your tribe’s wishes? Each character in your caravan has a purpose. Learn them, and then use them well.

#20 Demonschool

Developer: Necrosoft Games

Publisher: Ysbryd Games

Release date: 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Welcome to Demonschool! Set on a mysterious island where every day is an adventure, and a battle, whether you want it to be or not.

Every day you’ll set your schedule and do your best to level up your teammates to take on threats in battles. You can even recruit new people to your squad and build relationships with those around you, should you desire.

In combat, plan every move and rewind actions if things don’t go your way. Each character interacts with the battle map differently. So know how they move, plan combos, and make it to the next day.

#19 Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge

Developer: Everguild

Publisher: Everguild

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

Release date: TBA

When you play a Warhammer game, usually you’re playing as a specific character or race and have to fight through the galaxy to complete a goal. But in Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, things are a bit different. Here, you’ll be playing a card game where you can pick a faction and fight it against others.

Naturally, each faction will have its own deck. That deck will have different strategies to use to your advantage as you campaign against others. The title features not just a story mode but various battle modes to ensure you get the most use from your cards.

#18 ZEPHON

Release date: 2023

Developer: Proxy Studios

Publisher: Proxy Studios

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux

In ZEPHON, the world is ravaged by war, to the point where life on the planet is almost unrecognizable.

As humanity emerges from the ashes, they find mutated creatures, defective robots, and the remains of once proud alien races scattered around. Unfortunately, humanity isn’t much better, and you must lead them into the next age or extinction.

Give your leader their backstory, then choose how to survive in this fallen world. All of your choices will matter, so you’ll face the consequences no matter what you decide. Face the natural, the supernatural, the robotic, and the island, all so humanity can live.

#17 Roman Empire Wars

Developer: Emperor Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Emperor Games, PlayWay

Release date: TBA

Rome had many emperors and leaders during its reign as the world’s best empire. Now, it’s your turn to lead the Legions in Roman Empire Wars! You command Rome at a critical point in its history. The empire’s enemies are all around, and you must decide how to handle them.

You choose violence.

Take to the battlefield and guide the legions as they fight against the enemy hordes. Pick your strategies and then adapt them as the enemy shows their skills and strengths.

Face everything from barbarian armies to the might of Spartan soldiers! No matter what, ensure that Rome survives!

#16 Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Developer: Owlcat Games

Publisher: Owlcat Games

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

The realm of Warhammer has many unique species that fill in the boundaries. In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, you’ll be one of those unique beings as you become an actual Rogue Trader. They are the scion of a dynasty from long ago, now under the command of the Imperium to help expand their empire.

Due to their merchant empires, Rogue Traders have various items and abilities that make them fierce in combat. Explore multiple worlds and choose what to do with them. Take them to expand your empire, or loot them for riches beyond imagination.

Make sure you’re ready to fight, as many will stand in your way.

#15 Desta: The Memories Between

Developer: Ustwo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Ustwo, ustwo games

Release date: TBA

Believe it or not, Desta: The Memories Between is a roguelike title with a deep narrative and a sport you’ll play to advance through the levels. Not what you were expecting, right?

You are Desta, who every night goes to sleep, but wakes up in a mysterious dream world. This world is full of entities from times and places in the past. They are full of regret and are stuck in this place. You’ll help them by building relationships with them while also playing a unique game of ball to fight off dangers in the realm.

The more you play, the more Desta’s abilities grow, and you become accustomed to this dream world.

#14 Dungeons of Aether

Release date: February 28, 2023

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

Developers: Dan Fornace, Aether Studios, Ampersandbear

Publishers: Dan Fornace, Aether Studios

If the fast-paced combat of the Rivals of Aether line is too fast for you, then perhaps Dungeons of Aether will be more your speed. Because thanks to turn-based combat, you can take it at your own pace in combat and work through the challenges.

The dice system keeps things fresh every time you battle, and you’ll fight to mold the dice into what you need to win.

Four brand-new heroes come to the universe in this game, and their abilities and personalities will be fun for you to learn. Play through the story mode or dive into the Challenge Dungeons to see how you hold up!

#13 The White Raven

Developer: GatherRound Studios

Publisher: GatherRound Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

A young shaman named Jin has awoken from his long sleep, and now it’s time for him to save the world!

Jin is a spirit whisperer, and you’ll need to use his tactical abilities and attacks to thwart enemies, even when they outnumber you!

But who are your enemies, and do you even want to save the world? You’ll choose your path, backstory, and what type of being you want to become. Then, live with the choices as the future gets written, and your fate is determined.

A vast world is there for you to explore in The White Raven. See the ruins of the ancients, or dive into the deepest dungeons! It’s up to you.

#12 Inkbound

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Developers: Shiny Shoe, Shiny Shoe LLC

Publishers: Shiny Shoe, Shiny Shoe LLC

If you want another turn-based strategy game to play with friends, let us offer you Inkbound.

The title is a co-op roguelike title coming out next year with a lot of creativity to show off. As you travel, you’ll notice that realms are squashed together to make one place. It’s your job to either find the legendary Inkbound and protect it or figure out the truth behind your creation.

You’ll have various characters to choose from, each with unique abilities to assist you in combat.

The game and world change constantly, so keep diving back in to see what might pop up next!

#11 Jagged Alliance 3

Developer: Haemimont Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Welcome to the nation of Grand Chien, a place in turmoil due to the events you’ll now take part in.

The nation’s President has gone missing, and right after that happens, a paramilitary force invades and takes command. The absent President’s family is fighting back the only way they can. So they team up with a corporation to bring a mercenary unit to fight on their behalf.

You play as these mercenaries and will choose which ones to take with you as you go into battle, explore the nation, and pick the way the story will go. It’s all up to you in Jagged Alliance 3.

#10 The Great War: Western Front

Release date: 2023

Developer: Petroglyph Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Frontier Foundry, Frontier Developments plc

World War I was a brutal conflict that claimed millions. Now, via The Great War: Western Front, you’ll get to either experience what it was like firsthand or try to rewrite history to prove your tactical genius.

You’ll have two roles here on the western front. First, you’ll take the role of a theater commander and attempt to support your forces while also undermining the enemies. Build new technologies for combat, destroy supply lines so your enemies can’t keep going, and so on.

Then, take to the battlefield via the field commander route and guide your troops step by step through battle until you achieve victory or defeat descends upon you.

The battlefield is constantly evolving; take note of it to try and make your way through and survive.

#9 Darkest Dungeon II

Release date: 2023

Developer: Red Hook Studios

Publisher: Red Hook Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

The original Darkest Dungeon put a twist on turn-based strategy titles due to its story and focus on the characters’ welfare. Darkest Dungeon II keeps that thread going and turns it up to 11.

The world is ending, and you decide to try and stop it. So you’ll assemble a group of fighters and dive into the darkness head-on. Go on multiple expeditions and see just how far you go before you have to come back. Each time you’ll unlock new abilities for your characters to make them stronger.

Just make sure to take care of their minds and emotions. Your teammates aren’t invincible and can succumb to the pain and pressure if you let it fester.

#8 For The King II

Developer: IronOak Games

Publisher: Curve Games

Release date: 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

In For The King II, the queen of the land is a tyrant. She’s using her queen’s guard to round out dissenters, and life is generally pretty bad.

Thankfully, you and your allies are ready to fight back! Pick your classes and go into turn-based battles where the die roll will decide your fate. You’ll get loot to use or sell as you defeat enemies and complete dungeons. Find the right kind of armor, and you’ll unlock special abilities.

Thanks to all the options you’ll have in the game, you can play it alone or with friends and never experience the same adventure twice.

#7 Capes

Developer: Spitfire Interactive

Publisher: Defiant Development

Release date: 2023

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

In most stories, the superheroes save the day, and the people live happily. But in the world of Capes, that didn’t happen at all.

In an event 20 years previous, the supervillains won, ruling over the world with an iron fist. They even created a city where you’ll get locked up if you develop your superpowers.

Now, you want to take the city back. You’ll find heroes willing to help you, train them to reach their full potential, and even team up with others to learn new attacks. Just be ready; the villains are still there and have powers too.

#6 Miasma Chronicles

Release date: 2023

Developer: The Bearded Ladies Consulting

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Welcome to the future; it’s not the place you were expecting. Because in Miasma Chronicles, the world got attacked by an unknown force called the Miasma, and humanity was left scrambling.

That includes a man named Elvis, who was left behind in a mining town by his mother with only a robotic “older brother” and a mysterious glove to remember her by. The twist is the glove can control the Miasma.

Desperate to find her, you and your “brother” will go on a quest for the truth. Explore vast landscapes, test the powers of your glove, and figure out what happened to the world.

#5 SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: Owned by Gravity, Owned by Gravity GmbH

Release date: TBA

In SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, you will play as a young wizard with grand ambitions. Those ambitions involve you getting stronger, learning more magic, and taking over the realm. No problem, right?

You’ll start with a small tower to call your own, then send forces into battle so that you can conquer new lands and expand your reach! As you gain access to new lands, search for powerful artifacts, or try to unlock the secrets within each area!

Every step forward grants you new magic and abilities. These abilities can help you conquer the realm and squash enemies in your way.

#4 Blood Bowl 3

Release date: TBA

Developer: Cyanide

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

Think of a world that is full of violent races of creatures. Now picture that world deciding that they would play sports against one another to stop the madness. That is the world of Blood Bowl 3.

The third entry in the brutally violent sports franchise is coming back, and it’ll be bloodier than ever.

Pick from 12 different playable races, then create your team! You can pick how they look, who you recruit to improve your squad, and so on. Just know that the game is as tactical as it is a violent bloodbath.

Plus, pay attention to the field of play, as it will change with the modes of the game.

#3 Metal Slug Tactics

Release date: TBA

Developer: Leikir Studio

Publisher: DotEmu

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

If you’re a fan of the Metal Slug franchise, you’ll want to get Metal Slug Tactics when it arrives next year.

The title puts a fun twist on the genre by putting turn-based strategy elements into things. Including how you move around the battlefield, let loose your weapon, and so on.

You’ll play Daniel Morden, the series’s protagonist who has been hiding and waiting to take revenge on the world! You’ll have to guide his new group, the Peregrine Falcons, in intense battles that test your skills and ability to adapt.

Build your squad, show off your super moves, and overcome the odds!

#2 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Release date: 2023

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: Rabbit and Bear Studios, Rabbit&Bear Studios Inc.

For those who want an old-school RPG flair in their new titles, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes might be the one you seek.

The game takes place in a land shaped by war. You will witness an empire seeking out a powerful artifact to help secure its reign. That’s when a young soldier meets a young boy from a village, and fate sends them on a quest for truth.

As the title suggests, you’ll meet a hundred heroes who will help you on your quest. So pick your party, journey across the island, and figure out the true nature of all happening.

#1 Persona 4 Golden

Release date: 2023 NS, PS4, XBO, X/S

Publisher: Altus

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Developers: Atlus

While it’s true that Persona 4 Golden isn’t a “new title,” that doesn’t mean it didn’t deserve this top spot. Those who have played this game have hailed it as one of the best turn-based RPGs ever. That title made people pay attention to Persona long before Persona 5 came out.

In the game, you’ll play as a group of students in a small town where things start going very bad. You’ll have to band together and fight through turn-based battles. Luckily, your crew is strong, and you’ll have Personas to help you.

Figure out the truth, get stronger, and see how good your friends are along the way.