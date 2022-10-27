New Stray Blade Trailer Shares A First Look At Its Story

Those eager for more news on the upcoming action RPG Stray Blade can dive into a new trailer today. In a new video shared courtesy of IGN, players can get more of a look at the action and adventure to come in the dynamic world Stray Blade takes place in.

The fantasy adventure title, which was first revealed back in May this year, is being developed by Point Blank Games and published by 505 Games. Stray Blade features adventurous exploration at its core alongside sword-based combat that has a distinctly soulslike vibe about it. The new trailer also showcases some of this combat in action, with a focus on intense-looking one on one boss fights and enemy encounters.

Players will find themselves on a quest to escape the war-torn game world they discover that they’re bound to in Stray Blade. From what we’ve seen so far the game looks set to offer an interesting combination of quirky characters and challenging combat, so it’ll be interesting to see how it eventually turns out. You can check out the latest story trailer right here to get an idea of what to expect from this new RPG adventure.

It’s fair to say that Stray Blade looks set to provide some intense fighting experiences alongside its central narrative, as is evident in the new footage. As a rogue adventurer exploring through the ancient fantasy realm of the Valley of Acrea, players will come across a number of mystical and challenging beasts and creatures. One of these is the fearsome Gwar, which has recently been showcased by the Stray Blade team online.

The Gwar is one of Acrea's largest animals & has little to fear from anyone, least of all from adventurers. Fortunately, they want to be left alone, but one misstep & they bury you under their bone-crushing weight.



Wishlist Stray Blade: https://t.co/iQUIll4xUx#StrayBlade pic.twitter.com/x2yuFFM637 — Stray Blade Game (@straybladegame) October 14, 2022

Luckily, they won’t have to deal with these fearsome beasts entirely alone, as they’ll be accompanied by their trusty companion, the Xhinnon wolf Boji. Boji is also revealed in the new trailer as being the player’s guide and seems capable of some sort of healing or revival skills. If that’s the case, such skills will almost certainly come in handy, as Stray Blade looks set to repeat this year’s highly popular formula of difficult combat and soulslike repetition. The game itself looks pretty visually stunning, with a colourful mix of floral and frightening environments bringing the Valley of Acrea to life.

There’s still no exact word on a release date for Stray Blade yet. Originally it was set to be released in 2023, however in August, it was announced on the game’s Twitter feed that the game would be released in 2022. With that said though, we’re yet to hear anything further on this. With the release of this new trailer though, it may be that a release date announcement is just around the corner. There are still a couple of months of 2022 left, after all, so watch this space.

Stray Blade will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam when it does launch.

