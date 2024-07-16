Xbox Game Pass July 2024 Second Wave Revealed

Xbox Game Pass is a solid service if you own an Xbox console or enjoy cloud gaming. Not only do we get all of Microsoft’s first-party video game titles, but we also get a slew of third-party games. Each month, we’re given two waves of games to enjoy, and today, we have the official word as to what the second wave for July will provide.

Today, on the official Xbox Wire, we looked at the second wave for July regarding the Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, compared to previous months and waves, this one is lacking. We only have three games being showcased, so it does leave us wondering if there might be some surprise additions coming our way. Regardless, we know that the new upcoming games will be released on July 18, 2024.

On that date, we’ll gain access to Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, which will be available on cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Additionally, on that date, we’ll enjoy Dungeons of Hinterberg, which is set to be available on PC, cloud, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. A day later, on July 19, 2024, players can enjoy Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and cloud gaming.

a little glimpse into your gaming future 🔮https://t.co/ET1gpu2BTK pic.twitter.com/Cqbr0vADYs — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 16, 2024

The announcement of these new game additions also means that some games will be heading off the subscription service. While Microsoft’s exclusives will remain, you’ll find A Short Hike, Train Sim World 4, and Venba on July 31, 2024.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if additional surprises are coming. For instance, a rumor suggested Helldivers 2 could make a surprise drop along with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. However, in other news regarding Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service recently became available on the Amazon Fire Stick devices, giving players without access to an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console the ability to enjoy the latest video games.