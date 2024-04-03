After A Year, Ubisoft Forward Returns

With the heavy hearts it took to hear that E3 was officially and permanently canceled, it was a shock to the gaming community. However, it seems that Ubisoft isn’t letting that get them down and is going to continue with their Ubisoft Forward livestreams.

Ubisoft already has a livestream planned for June 10 and will be live in Los Angeles. The officially announcement came from Twitter, where the Ubisoft Twitter account talks about the announcment and how it will have “updates and upcoming releases.”

It’s back ✨



Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvH — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

June used to be E3 month within the industry, now gamers will be able to at least enjoy new updates from Ubisoft with their own Showcase long after the stop of E3. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest was one not to miss and still is, and it will be held on June 7th, giving players tons of time to be able to take part in both events.

The company won’t reveal any of what the games are about and what will be announced regarding them or new ones. There are many titles that could be talked about espicaslly with ones like Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Codename Red being in develope.

We can only hope that we will receive some updates regarding the games that we are excited for, especially releases that we hardly no anything about, like Star Wars Outlaws. So far, we don’t know of much else that they might talk about during their showcase other than there are rumors that Prince of Persia could be getting a sequel game.