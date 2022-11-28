New Sonic Frontiers Patch Fixes Issues Like Disappearing Bosses

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most recognizable mascots in video games. The blue blur has been iconic for publisher and developer Sega, but his games have been inconsistent, to say the least. Fans of the character have waited a long time for a solid Sonic experience, and while Sonic Frontiers is far from perfect, most fans and critics believe that it is a solid step in the right direction. Some of the issues with the game include weird bugs such as bosses that disappear and overall performance. Sega has now released a new update to address some of these issues.

The news comes from the official Japanese Twitter account for Sonic and states that version 1.10 of Sonic Frontiers “fixes an issue where the boss would sometimes disappear when retrying the boss battle on Chronos Island.” Beyond this, players had reported an issue whereby their map screens would not update to show the progress they had made. This update now fixes the issue in which the map “was in an unsolved state even though the large gimmick on Chaos Island was cleared”.

This update is live now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and it will soon arrive on other platforms as well. The patch notes have been documented by Update Crazy and are as follows: random crash bugs have been fixed, audio-related issues have been addressed, the UI has been improved, and there are new gameplay optimizations. There are also improvements to stability and performance alongside other minor fixes that were not specified.

Overall, Sonic Frontiers has been a successful new direction for the series. Fans of the franchise are generally pleased with the new design choices, and it appears that Sega is happy with the outcome too. Sega has now said that Sonic Frontiers will act as a fresh template for the series to build on going forward. With that in mind, perhaps we can expect more attempts at open-world Sonic games in the future.

In the meantime, players who are enjoying Sonic Frontiers will be pleased to know that it will be receiving free content updates in the future. The first of these was the Monster Hunter Collaboration Pack. Sega has not specified what kind of content the future updates will include, but we hope that developer Sonic Team can be as ambitious for its DLC ideas as it has been for the main game.

Sonic Frontiers is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Source