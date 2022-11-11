Sonic Frontiers Achieves Highest Metacritic User Score For The Series

Sonic Frontiers is leading the way when it comes to fan approval with the title achieving an 8.8 user score amongst players on Metacritic. Having released on November 8th, 2022, Sonic Frontiers seems to have been welcomed by a surprisingly good reception for a modern-day title featuring the Blue Blur.

Sonic Frontiers remains unaffected review wise despite some gameplay problems on launch including the Xbox Series S version of the game not reaching 60fps, despite the developers advertising otherwise. Alongside this, players have reported being unable to download DLC content after completing the game’s tutorial, and combined with a large level of open-world pop-in it’s surprising to see this hasn’t affected the hugely positive score. One user review described Sonic Frontiers as “one of the best Sonic games, if not the best of them.” Citing the beautiful design of the game’s five islands, challenges, and platforming. The user continued by saying that Sonic Frontiers was “a wonderful and enjoyable experience that did not reach the level of old games, but remains wonderful.”

The PC and Switch versions of Sonic Frontiers currently stand front and center score wise narrowly beating Sonic Mega Collection Plus, which included a compilation of Sonic titles that launched back in 2004. The Nintendo Wii port of the Sonic the Hedgehog title sits at just 0.4 points behind Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers Critic score is a different story however with reviews of the Nintendo Switch version ranging from 40/100 to 90/100. Averaging a total 73 Metascore Nintendo Life described the game as offering “up very little variety, instead leaning on repetitive fetch quests that get exasperating after the first island.” while reviews from outlets such as Nintenderos praised Sonic Frontiers as “tremendously fun” and “a brave game that sets a new standard for the franchise.” Whats clear to see however is despite the divise critic reviews, players are loving Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.