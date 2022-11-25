Sonic Frontiers Is Considered A Cornerstone For Future Sonic Games

When it comes to the Sonic franchise, we’ve seen this IP continue to thrive years after its initial launch. Players can’t get enough of this hedgehog character, and it’s clear Sega is more than okay with bringing more video game experiences out. While we’ve enjoyed Sonic the Hedgehog since the days of the Sega Genesis, there’s been room for the development team to expand this franchise. There have been a few different takes on a unique Sonic experience, but the latest installment has set a new format style for future Sonic games.

Sonic Frontiers is not the first game to create a 3D Sonic adventure. However, this time we’re given an open-world experience. Sonic can zip around the world, fight off enemies, and pull off his iconic platforming skills. It’s also a game that has received quite a bit of praise from critics and fans alike. Of course, there’s always room for improvement, but it doesn’t look like this will be a one-off experience. An interview from Sector and Sonic Team developer Takashi Iizuka has confirmed that this is just the start of future Sonic the Hedgehog installments.

Takashi Iizuka has been with Team Sonic for decades and has worked on numerous iconic Sonic the Hedgehog games. This latest installment, however, was quite the departure from past releases. Takashi noted that Sonic Frontiers is the cornerstone for future Sonic games when asked about the new template. Therefore, we can likely expect more games to come out with this new approach.

Just like Sonic Adventure, our goal for Sonic Frontiers was to create a game that would be the cornerstone of future Sonic games. It is a brand-new approach for the franchise, but we have been conscious to honor Sonic’s roots as well – the game still needs to feel like a Sonic game.

The developer made a great point. While Sonic Frontiers brings out a fresh new experience, there’s still the feel of playing a Sonic game. Developers wanted to ensure that even if this game is different in terms of what we’re used to seeing with a Sonic the Hedgehog video game, it still has to feel like you’re playing an installment that belongs with the Sonic IP. We’re not sure just what the next major installment to Sonic will be that follows this open-world format, but Sega is likely chipping away at something.

While we wait for that next major Sonic the Hedgehog video game announcement, you can check out the launch trailer for Sonic Frontiers above. Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video coverage below. This latest title from the Sonic franchise is currently available to pick on on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Source