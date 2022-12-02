Hitman 3 Shares This Year’s Winter Roadmap

It wouldn’t be the festive season without a bit of good old-fashioned assassination. The team at IO Interactive has laid out this year’s winter roadmap for Hitman 3. This will see some interesting additions, both new and old, make their way into the game.

First up and live now is the return of the Holiday Hoarders seasonal event. Running from now until January 5, players will be able to explore a snow-laden Paris. Taking part in Holiday Hoarders will also allow players the chance to unlock the suitably festive Santa 47 suit, as well as two new gifts. The first of these is a cute but lethal murder bot known as Lil’ Flashy, and the second is an explosive gift-wrapped Christmas present. Both of these could definitely come in useful whilst carrying out your next assassination.

From January 5 onwards, the Snow Festival will be heading to the Hokkaido map. Players will be able to take on a new challenge during this event, called “Ice To Meet You.” Completing this will allow players to unlock the frosty-looking ICA19 Iceballer gun. In addition, players who are taking part in the Snow Festival for the first time will have the chance to unlock the Snow Festival suit. The festivities will wrap up on January 26.

Players will also be able to get their hands on a variety of new weapons over the coming few weeks. There’ll be a number of new Elusive Targets to pin down in order to bag yourself some snazzy-looking weaponry like the Shashka A33 Gold Assault Rifle, for example.

Players can check out the full details of this year’s winter roadmap over on the official Hitman 3 website. You can also check out the recently-released video from IO Interactive that details everything players can expect to enjoy over the festive and New Year period.

One of the new additions to Hitman 3 this winter will be the introduction of its long-awaited Freelancer mode. The roguelike gameplay mode will arrive in Hitman 3 on January 26 as part of a major patch and will be a free update for all owners of the game. IO Interactive has also explained that the game won’t be receiving any additional new content in the week leading up to the launch of the Freelancer mode. This is being done on purpose, “to give our Hitman team a clear focus and longer run-up to the new mode release without any distractions.”

Hitman 3 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

