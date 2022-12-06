Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Beginner Tips

Marvel’s Midnight Suns just released this past week and now it is time to dive in and learn the ways of the ropes so today, we will be sharing some amazing tips for all the beginners just starting the game. You will play as a hunter in the game, who is to face her own mother the sorceress Lilith and her army of demons and take them down. You will be relearned your combat skills and be fighting alongside other Avengers to save the day. Let’s go ahead and get into the tips to make the gaming experience even better.

Move Your Heroes In Battle

While you are in battles, you will be able to move a hero once per turn…considering the game takes after a card game like style. You can position your heroes how you’d like in order to attack enemies and use your hero abilities, your characters have unlimited movement range to help you in battle. If you decide you don’t like where you moved a hero, you can easily reposition them. You most learn your cards since they act as another form of movement though, so be sure to plan out the best way to attack your enemy and avoid getting damage.

Use Your Cards Wisely

Some of your heroes abilities will be better used at different stages of missions, like during the beginning of a mission, healing abilities as well as higher costing hero cords won’t do you much good considering the battle just began. Don’t worry too much about the combinations that your enemies use against you, your hand will be refilled with six cards every turn, so you will have many opportunities to damage your enemies and take control. Cards will even cycle back into your deck to use again.

Watch Where Your Enemy Is Targeting

Enemies show who they are going to attack by the hero icon above their head, so you will easily be able to plan who is attacking and the best move to make. You want to be extra careful if your hero is low on health or vulnerable you are at risk of dying, so be sure to watch your heroes. You can help out your heroes by getting the health of the enemy targeting your hero down or by distracting them.

Pick The Right Team Members

When you are about to head out on missions, you are able to read what the objective is and also the description which will help you prepare the team to bring with you. Each hero has their own special role like, tanks, damage, supports and more past that. Obviously some roles will do better in certain missions and battles versus others. A good example could be when you need to take down a team like Hydra, to have some good tanks on your team to keep them away from the objective or take them down.

Becoming Friends With The Other Heroes On Your Teams

Something you might not know about Marvel’s Midnight Suns is that you can develop friendships with the heroes while you aren’t in battles alongside them. When you have good friendships with your heroes, you will get bonuses from your missions and as the bonds grow, you will unlock combo abilities which will help you even more in battle. There are many ways that you can build your friendships with your heroes. Both before and after missions you can check the map to see if any of the heroes want to chat or hangout, you will know this based on if there is a speech bubble with a heart inside. The easiest way to get a better bond with heroes is by doing Hang Outs.

Finish Your Chores Before Missions

I know what you are thinking…and no we aren’t talking about the chores your mom or wife tells you to do – but you should also really do those too. There are many task which you can complete around the Abbey like sparring the Yard or crafting cards at the Forge and whatnot. After you finish a mission though, these tasks are unavailable. You can’t interact with the Yard, the Forge, or C.E.N.T.R.A.L. at night….so be sure to do the chores and task during the day to help your progress!

And that is it for our tips to help you beginning off in Marvel’s Midnight Suns just a bit easier. This game is a really cool and unique Marvel game that we haven’t really seen before. There are many different things you can do, which I am sure you can see after reading this guide. I feel probably the biggest and most important tip out of all of these is your friendships with the heroes…it already makes the game feel like a more personal experience but also really helps you level up and progress to do better in battles and missions throughout the game. We really hope this guide helped and stay tuned for many more to come to help you get the most out of your Marvel’s Midnight Suns game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There are many different editions of the game available…however, the game won’t be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or any other consoles until later next year. We don’t have a release date for when in the next year, but it is exciting for those who might want to play on a different console. Stay tuned for much more about the game!