Metroid Dread Amiibo Pack Gets Big Discount On Amazon

The Amiibo are still one of the most popular things that Nintendo has ever made. They came out during the Wii U era and were both collectible mini-statues you could buy and could be scanned into the controller to allow unique things to happen. The trend continued on the Nintendo Switch for some of the more significant 1st and 3rd-party titles that were released. One such game was Metroid Dread when it was released last year. The title had multiple ways to get Amiibo, but a popular one was the 2-pack that featured Samus Aran and an EMMI robot within the same box. If you still haven’t gotten it, there’s good news.

Right now, Amazon has the Metroid Dread 2-pack for only $10! That doesn’t include tax and shipping, though. Even still, the original price for the 2-pact was $30 before tax and shipping, which is quite a discount for the set. If you didn’t know, if you scanned the Samus Amiibo into the game, you’d get an extra health tank to increase your survivability. Plus, you can use it to restore Samus’ health once per day. The game is known for its difficulty and the brutality of some enemies and bosses. So any buffer Samus can have in her health will be welcomed by players.

With the EMMI Amiibo, you can use it to increase the maximum amount of missiles that Samus has access to. The game requires Samus to use a lot of missiles so getting an extra batch of them is very helpful. Furthermore, once per day, you can use the Amiibo to replenish some of the missiles that Samus has used.

As you can see, both Amiibo will significantly benefit the player as they progress through the game’s world. So if you haven’t played the game yet or are looking to do a new run-through, getting the Amiibo at this low price would be wise.

Metroid Dread was a huge success when it was released in 2021. Not only did it get critical praise, but fans bought it in great numbers. It sold enough copies to become the franchise’s best-selling game, which means it beat Metroid Prime. Many hope that this means we’ll get more games featuring Samus Aran in the future, especially since the future of a certain “primed” game is still uncertain currently.

That’s another reason to get this title and play it multiple times. You never know when Nintendo will release another game in the line.

Source: Amazon