Fans Are Not Loving The New Fortnite Hurdle Mechanic

The battle royale genre continues to thrive, with Fortnite still being one of the most beloved games to compete within. Epic Games has continued to work on this game in order to bring in fresh new content. Recently we started a brand new chapter within Fortnite, and with this Chapter 4, we have new content to go through. One of the new features that were included in this chapter is a hurdle mechanic. But fans are starting to find this new exciting animation to be more problematic than worth pulling off correctly.

Taking to the Fortnite subreddit community, user BDowdesell showcased just how players are finding their early demise in the game because of hurdles. You can find the player sprinting up a section of stairs. Unfortunately, the game triggers the hurdle off the side of the staircase, causing the player to fall down to their death. It makes for a quick and anticlimactic end to the competitor’s attempt at finishing the match. Other players took to the video and highlighted their frustrations over this new mechanic as well.

It seems that the hurdle is too sensitive, and it is causing more than a few accidents when trying to move around the map quickly. Hopefully, we see something tweaked for the hurdle mechanic to ease players’ minds when having to book it across the map, especially when you’re at a height that could prove fatal if a hurdle mishap happens to get triggered. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see if a patch comes out that will adjust the game’s hurdle mechanic. After all, some find the entire mechanic pointless as it removes the ability to take cover quickly behind smaller obstacles.

As mentioned, we recently just received the Chapter 4 update for Fortnite. With it comes a new map to battle within that should look better than before as the game jumped to Unreal Engine 5.1. Meanwhile, you’ll also have new skins, reality augments, weapons, dirt bikes, and of course, the hurdle mechanic we just explained earlier.

This is just the start of Chapter 4 as well since it kicked off this past weekend. Fortnite is available to pick up and play across multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platform. Of course, being a free-to-play video game title experience, you can jump into the battle royale competitive matches right now.

