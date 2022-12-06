20 Best PlayStation 4 Space Combat Games

Space, it’s really, really big. That means that all manner of video games can fit within that space and create unique titles. Here are twenty you can get on the PS4.

#20 Star Wars Battlefront II

Anyone who knows the history of Star Wars Battlefront II, the modern-day version, that is, will understand why the game is at the bottom of the list.

The launch from EA and DICE was so traumatic and controversial that within WEEKS of release, they removed key mechanics of the game, lost a lot of players, and even had the US government, among others, dropping the hammer on them because of the game’s microtransactions.

It wasn’t good. What’s more, the game was only “ok” at times. The actual space combat wasn’t bad, and it led to a spinoff that we’ll discuss later. But the main game? It’ll be remembered as a tragedy, and that’s why we never got a third title.

#19 Space Invaders Forever

One of the original “space combat” games, Space Invaders, won over a LOT of quarters during its time in the arcades. Now, Space Invaders Forever will allow you to play three variations of the classic game and enjoy it for as long as you want.

Specifically, you’ll get Space Invaders Extreme, Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE, and Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders.

All three games have unique twists on the formula and have plenty of levels to do, bosses to beat, and action to be had. The title is perfect for those who want to have a little nostalgia in their lives right now.

18 Strike Suit Zero

In the future, a massive war threatens to destroy everything. A huge intergalactic struggle continues with no signs of stopping. To try to end it all, you will enter the Strike Suit. This powerful spaceship is no ordinary vessel because it can shift into a mechanized warrior for you to control and wield in battle!

Utilize both craft forms and take out enemy targets in massive conflicts! The game’s story puts the Earth’s future in your hands. How you fight determines what happens. Will Earth have a future? Or will it all be a hollow victory? It’s up to you to decide!

#17 Redout: Space Assault

Redout: Space Assault is set in the year 2395, a point in time when the colonization of Mars is in full swing and is necessary due to the failing planet Earth and the struggling lunar colony above it.

You are Leon Barrett, an ace pilot who works for a security corps trying to facilitate the move to Mars. However, things aren’t going well due to rebels and pirate attacks. In fast-paced combat, you’ll jump into your ship and blast them to pieces.

The more missions you do, the higher Leon’s rank gets. But as you progress, you’ll see that not everything is as simple as your job tells you it is.

#16 War Tech Fighters

Have you ever wondered what it would be like for a video game title to try and rip off Gundam without trying to make it seem like anime? War Tech Fighters is the answer to that. Can we add that’s not a great name for a game?

The principle was to combine the mech suit combat of anime and put it in a Hollywood-style blockbuster. Thus, you’ll take part in a story of two colonies joining forces to take on an evil empire. You’ll be put into a War Tech to combat their superior forces. These machines come equipped with all sorts of weapons, and you’ll need to use them to defeat foes and gain freedom for the colonies.

15 Dreadnought

Many of the games on this list are about fast-paced space combat that requires you to react on a dime to ensure you stay alive. But in Dreadnought, things are a bit different. In this title, you’ll be in command of massive ships that wield incredible weaponry.

It’ll be up to you and your fellow outlaw captains to pilot these ships into battle and come out alive.

Strategy and knowing what to do next are vital in this title. You’ll need to use your energy reserves in the best ways to defend against damage or boost weapons to maximum power.

The pace won’t be quite what you expect, but the grand battles will be worth it.

14 Chorus

You are Nara. She was someone who was created by a cult to be an ultimate weapon for them. But now, she’s turning against them.

To defeat the group known as The Circle, she will team up with her sentient craft, Forsaken, and journey through the galaxy to rally forces against them. Nara’s powers will grow along the way, and incredible abilities will be unlocked!

Battle as Nara and Forsaken in intense space fights that’ll put your skills to the test. The threats you face won’t just be simple ships, though, but massive destroyers and even creatures from beyond the void!

Can you help Nara complete her quest for redemption?

13 Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

You are Juno Markev, and your luck sucks right now. You’re in debt, you have to catch a killer, and the galaxy isn’t the best place to be right now.

Across the Dodge Sector of space are 40 systems for exploring, fighting, and having fun in. You’ll go from world to world and do whatever you want to either advance the story or just do something interesting with other characters.

Once you get a ship, you can fly it around, battle it out, and then use it to make credits and buy yourself a better ship! Will you get Juno back into better times?

#12 Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor Martyr

The Warhammer 40,000 series has plenty of titles that’ll take you throughout its universe and feature you as a variety of species battling unparalleled dangers. In Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor Martyr, you’ll take the role of an Inquisitor, one of the mightiest warriors in the galaxy.

By the emperor’s order, you’ll be sent to the Caligari Sector of space, where the Chaos Gods are ripping it apart with their corruption.

Create the warrior you want to be, then battle against swarms of foes in this ARPG that’ll test you in multiple ways. Will you be able to purge this sector of the galaxy?

#11 Everspace 2

Everspace 2 mixes the best of both worlds regarding its sci-fi setting. In this case, we mean that you’ll be able to fly a spaceship through the stars and have intense battles in it while having a deep story to connect you to the universe.

The story features you flying out into space and meeting certain individuals with unique backstories that will help you on quests or battles.

Your ship is your ultimate weapon, so wield it well and survive intense space encounters against all manner of foes! With a vast universe to explore and plenty of missions to do, you won’t find yourself lacking for content.

#10 Prey

Prey_20180612122740

Sadly, this game isn’t the continuation of the previous title of the same name. Instead, Prey is a title that puts you in the position of a person trying to survive an alien invasion on a space station.

You are on the Talos I, a station experimenting with people like yourself to push the bounds of humanity’s capabilities. You volunteer for an experiment, and when you awaken, everything is wrong. Aliens have boarded the station, your co-workers are gone, and you suddenly have abilities!

You must work through the story and figure out the truth about what happened to you, who the aliens are, and whether you’ll survive the experience. Then, use special powers to the best of your abilities to fight against the alien threat!

#9 Star Wars Squadrons

If you want to feel what it would be like to do dogfighting in the galaxy far, far away, then you must try out Star Wars Squadrons. The game features 5v5 combat that’ll have you in the cockpit of your favorite ships from the franchise.

The first-person experience isn’t one to take lightly. You must use your cockpit and all your ships’ abilities to stay alive and defeat your opponents. Then, work together with your teammates to come out on top, or else be blasted to oblivion.

Plus, there’s a story mode to help flesh out the game even more!

#8 Doom

The original Doom titles from ID Software set the world on fire in the best ways. It brought FPS shooting to the world at large and is still appreciated today. Then, when Bethesda came in and helped reboot the franchise, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on all sorts of weapons to destroy their enemies.

Sure enough, the 2016 reboot of Doom was an instant classic. You’ll play as the DoomSlayer, who must wage through hordes of demons to save the world. So naturally, you’ll have a large armament to unleash on foes. So dive into the story mode, or blast other players in online play, whatever you want!

#7 Eve: Valkyrie

Since there aren’t a lot of VR titles on this list, we thought it fair to put Eve: Valkyrie higher up, especially since it delivers a true first-person space combat experience that most will enjoy.

In the game, you’ll don your VR headset and battle other players while being set within the massive universe of EVE Online.

You’ll have plenty of options to choose from as you battle across the stars, including Team Deathmatch, Control, Carrier Assault, Wormholes, and a new mode known as Extraction. So wield one of 13 ships and go to work to come out on top!

While VR may not be for everyone, try this game if it’s for you.

#6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Are you hooked on a feeling yet? If not, let’s fix that, thanks to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The game takes the loveable bunch of rogues as they go on a journey across the Marvel galaxy to try and save it. Of course, they’ll screw up a lot along the way, but that makes them lovable, right?

You’ll control Star-Lord alone, but in combat, you’ll get to bring in your GOTG counterparts for special attacks.

The game’s real draw is the fun story and references to the Marvel universe at large. Plus, like the movies, you’ll get many tracks to jam to as you play.

#5 Destiny 2

The team at Bungie went to work trying to make their sci-fi epic even grander with Destiny 2. To their credit, they did a lot right. As a result, many feel that the sequel is better than the original in multiple ways.

One of the most significant benefits to this game is that the worlds you can visit are expansive, the content is constantly growing, and there are numerous ways to outfit your Guardian so you can become the ultimate protector of the galaxy.

While it’s true the game is “winding down” in terms of new content, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. That goes double for the DLC that is still coming out and still fleshing out the game’s universe.

#4 Warframe

Warframe is a game that takes space combat to multiple levels because you’ll be defending the galaxy with various characters known as Warframes. More specifically, the exosuits your character will wear are the Warframes, and each one is unique. Some have overwhelming strength; others have a sword that can cut through anything. All of that is on top of the 500 weapons you can give them to upgrade their capabilities further.

Play alongside other players or go in alone as you fight to stop the conflict ripping the galaxy apart.

So don your exosuit, venture out into space, and see what awaits you in this free-to-play title.

#3 The Outer Worlds

Leave it to Obsidian Entertainment to create a unique RPG experience that turns things on its head while also giving players exactly what they want.

In The Outer Worlds, you play as a person awoken from a cryo sleep and finds themselves in a universe they don’t recognize. They don’t recognize it because the corporations have taken over, and they own the lives of every being on the colony you’re now on.

Now, you have to decide what to do. Will you fight to take the corporations down and free the world? Or will you ignore them entirely and do your own thing? Of course, you have the freedom to do whatever you want, so have at it.

#2 Elite: Dangerous

There’s a straightforward reason why Elite: Dangerous is No.2 on this list. The reason is the game is so massive and expansive that you can do almost anything you want within the game, and then when you talk with other players, they’ll have entirely different experiences.

You’ll have only a ship and in-game currency to start your journey. After that, where you go next is up to you. You can be a good guy, a bad guy, join an army, lead your own army, etc.

The game constantly evolves because all the players affect the universe at large. Thus, the game is never stale because it can’t get stagnant with so much going on.

#1 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

While the Mass Effect Legendary Edition doesn’t have “space combat” in the traditional sense of putting spaceships against one another, the game is one of the best sci-fi titles of all time. Plus, you’re in space, on a ship, going to other planets to fight alien beings.

Also, some cutscenes depict space combat! So yeah, it deserves this spot.

This RPG trilogy is hailed as one of the greatest games ever. So with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition having upgraded graphics, UI, and all the DLC content included? You have no reason not to play it or replay it. It’s that good.