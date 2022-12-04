Marvel’s Midnight Suns Has A Easter Egg To Moon Knight

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has finally released just the other day, December 2, and many have rushed already to purchase the game and download it…one thing that many may have or not have noticed is there’s a huge Moon Knight Easter Egg in just the first few hours of the game. Moon Knight is known as one of Marvel’s supernatural heroes, fighting off creatures like werewolves with powers from beings like Gods. He has been a comic book character for a while before recently joining the Disney+ MCU TV shows listing. It was a massive success, many even refer to it as the best show in Phase 4…which I also agree with, Ms. Marvel being second. For those wondering, a second season hasn’t been confirmed yet.

But now, what everyone has been waiting for…the Easter Egg. In the second battle with Venom on the streets of New York, there is a advertisement for a Khonshu exhibit at the Mid-Manhattan Museum…there isn’t much else to detail the sign besides the words “moon god of ancient Egypt.” Khonshu is a piece of Egyptian mythology, and with that being in the game, we cannot help but help that its a Easter Egg to Moon Knight. To give a little more information to those who might not be aware, the Egyptian god Khonshu gives Marc Spector his spirit to be his avatar, giving him powers of Moon Knight. Something to note is this character is not in the Midnight Suns video game, but he is a huge member of the comics and the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe. We don’t know for sure what will be included in the DLC for the game, but maybe we will see something for Moon Knight be added, which would be cool for us all.

LEGENDARY EDITION INCLUDES:

Customize the look of the Midnight Suns team and extend your adventure with Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns base game

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass, which includes 23 premium skins available at launch and four post-launch DLC packs

The four playable post-launch DLC heroes included in the Season Pass are:

Deadpool

Venom

Morbius

Storm

Season Pass Premium Skins available at launch:

Captain America (Future Soldier)

Captain America (Captain of the Guard)

Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell)

Captain Marvel (Medieval Marvel)

Magik (Phoenix Five)

Magik (New Mutants)

Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm)

Nico Minoru (Shadow Witch)

Wolverine (X-Force)

Wolverine (Logan)

Blade (Demon Hunter)

Blade (Blade 1602)

Iron Man (Iron Knight)

Iron Man (Bleeding Edge)

Ghost Rider (Spirit of Vengeance)

Ghost Rider (Death Knight)

Doctor Strange (Future Supreme)

Scarlet Witch (Boss Witch)

Scarlet Witch (Fallen Scarlet Witch)

Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit)

Spider-Man (Demon Spider)

Additional Skin for Unannounced Hero

Additional Skin for Unannounced Hero

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out now for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. The Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and other versions of the game will release later next year.

Source.