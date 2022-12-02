What’s Included In Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition

Today is December 2 which means Marvel’s latest game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is officially out! So many people who are wanting to buy the game are probably wondering…”what’s included in the Legendary version?” Or even “what’s in the season pass?” So today we will be going over what is included in each of those. Below is an official list from Marvel’s Midnight Suns website.

LEGENDARY EDITION INCLUDES:

Customize the look of the Midnight Suns team and extend your adventure with Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns base game

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass, which includes 23 premium skins available at launch and four post-launch DLC packs

The four playable post-launch DLC heroes included in the Season Pass are:

Deadpool

Venom

Morbius

Storm

Season Pass Premium Skins available at launch:

Captain America (Future Soldier)

Captain America (Captain of the Guard)

Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell)

Captain Marvel (Medieval Marvel)

Magik (Phoenix Five)

Magik (New Mutants)

Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm)

Nico Minoru (Shadow Witch)

Wolverine (X-Force)

Wolverine (Logan)

Blade (Demon Hunter)

Blade (Blade 1602)

Iron Man (Iron Knight)

Iron Man (Bleeding Edge)

Ghost Rider (Spirit of Vengeance)

Ghost Rider (Death Knight)

Doctor Strange (Future Supreme)

Scarlet Witch (Boss Witch)

Scarlet Witch (Fallen Scarlet Witch)

Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit)

Spider-Man (Demon Spider)

Additional Skin for Unannounced Hero

Additional Skin for Unannounced Hero

With the inclusion of the Season Pass, the Legendary Edition lets you keep the pressure on Lilith and expand your roster of Marvel heroes. This extra dose of vengeance includes four post-launch DLC packs, each introducing a new fully playable hero, new missions, new enemies, and more. The Season Pass also includes 23 Premium Skins at launch so you can customize the look of the Midnight Suns team.

Hopefully, this list above has helped to answer your questions about what’s included in the Legendary Editon so you can easily decide which is best for you to buy. There are so many skins you can get in this game and getting all of them is definitely an exciting choice.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns have officially released and so many fans are excited…so excited that they began their downloads of the game on November 30 in preparation for the release of the game. We also received a new trailer just a couple of days ago which you can view below to get an idea of what you will see today when you start playing the game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns are available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and PS4, Switch, and Xbox One versions will be released later next year.

