Marvel’s Midnight Suns Shares Combat Overview Trailer

The upcoming release date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is fast approaching. It’s fair to say this game feels like it’s been a long time coming, what with a couple of delays throughout the year and a plethora of previews that have had eager gamers hungry for more. Ahead of the game’s launch next week, the team behind Marvel’s Midnight Suns has now given us a somewhat more detailed look at how the game’s fighting mechanics will work.

A new combat overview trailer just landed, giving players more of an idea as to exactly how the game’s tactical, turn-based combat system will play out. The game is set to be released next Friday, December 2 and the trailer shows off its unique take on card-based tactical battles. Heroes will be able to unleash a number of exhilarating combat manoeuvres using the cards in their deck, in a system that’s been designed by the team behind other tactical adventures such as XCOM and XCOM 2. You can check out the combat overview trailer right here to get a feel for the superhero action coming our way next week.

Players will have full control over assembling their squad of heroes and defining the abilities of each one before heading off on missions in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Weapon and gear choices will also play a key part in designing a winning strategy when facing off against various demonic enemies in this adventure. The trailer gives a much more detailed look at exactly how each turn will play out during an enemy encounter and showcases some of the unique skills each hero can make use of.

The game’s card-based system is sure to appeal to those who enjoy incorporating deckbuilding elements into their action. As perhaps the ultimate hybrid of XCOM, Marvel and deckbuilding, there’s certainly a lot of excitement for the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns in the gaming community. The ongoing stream of gameplay clips, hero histories and character teasers has definitely paid dividends over the past few months when it comes to building the hype for this game.

Those eager to find out more about the title ahead of its launch next Friday can also stay in the loop over the coming days. To mark the upcoming launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the developers will be taking part in a special live stream event next Tuesday, November 29. Viewers can tune in on the game’s official YouTube, Twitch and Steam channels to find out more and potentially get to see some gameplay footage. The stream gets underway at 10 AM PT / 1 PM EST / 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will release on December 2 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

