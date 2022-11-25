Goichi Suda Seemingly Debunks Alien Grasshopper Manufacture Production Rumor

Alien is a massive franchise. From its early humble beginnings as a film, it turned into an enormous franchise filled with movies and video games. However, the IP has a new rumor circulating online suggesting we might get another video game project based on this IP. Of course, there are no official details on this installment quite yet. Instead, all we have right now are rumors and speculation pieces surfacing online. One of the latest rumors was that this new upcoming big-budget Alien game is being developed under Grasshopper Manufacture.

If you haven’t already heard, there was plenty of chatter online recently about Alien. First, a rumor came up that two projects were seemingly in the works. According to the online buzz that quickly spread like wildfire, a big AAA budget video game was coming out for the Alien franchise. Likewise, there was some movement on getting a sequel release for the beloved survival horror Alien: Isolation title. While the sequel to Alien: Isolation was only in the pitch phase right now, there was some wondering just what development studio was handling the production of the big-budget Alien video game title.

Lately, the rumors spun it to be a game in production under Grasshopper Manufacture. If you’re unaware of this studio by name, these are the folks behind titles like No More Heroes, Lollipop Chainsaw, Let it Die, and Shadows of the Damned. It would have been interesting to see how the studio pulled off a big franchise like Alien. Although, it doesn’t look like that might be happening anytime soon, if ever. A tweet recently went out from the founder of the development studio, Goichi Suda.

The tweet simply was a few question marks in reply to a tweet that noted the development studio as being the chosen team to deliver an Alien game. So it looks like the founder of Grasshopper Manufacture woke up to surprising news and was quick to express that he had no idea where this rumor came from. If this studio is not the folks behind the project, then fans can continue to keep guessing. We shouldn’t have too long of a wait to endure. After all, the rumor did suggest that this Alien game would make its way out into the marketplace within 2023. So I would imagine a proper reveal should be happening somewhat soon as we start to head into 2023.

Source