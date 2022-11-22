A New AAA Alien Game Is Reportedly In Development

The Alien franchise is massive. While we haven’t received a new film for the hit IP, we have been receiving video game installments. In fact, a rumor is circulating online right now that suggests the Alien IP is about to receive a new AAA budget video game project. However, details about what this new game will entail are a mystery right now. Regardless, if these rumors prove true, we should start hearing about the game soon. At the moment, the release date is slated for the upcoming season of 2023.

This report comes from Insider Gaming which stated that they received information about a new AAA budget Alien game from an uncredited source. What was showcased to them was documentation that highlighted a holiday 2023 release date and that this would be a survival horror experience. Insider Gaming noted that the development studio is taking inspiration from the likes of Dead Space and Resident Evil for this upcoming project. Additionally, we know that this is for the current-generation console platforms only. However, we don’t have any information as to what studio is working on the game. Likewise, we don’t have any premise information right now of where this game will take place according to the films or other previously released video games.

That’s not the only Alien project potentially in the works. Insider Gaming’s source also confirmed that there are pitches going around right now for a sequel to Alien: Isolation. But, again, there wasn’t any confirmation about what studio is making the pitches, so we’re uncertain if Creative Assembly, the original developers behind the first installment, will be the studio to bring this sequel out if the pitch proves to be successful. At any rate, this might be thrilling news to hear for fans of the franchise.

Right now, that’s all the information we have spotted. But again, if the planned AAA budget Alien game is scheduled to launch into the marketplace this upcoming year, we should start seeing some marketing materials to hype up its launch soon. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is wait for the potential announcements to start making their way out into the public or perhaps for more leaks to emerge online. In the meantime, if you haven’t already played Alien: Isolation, the game is available across multiple console platforms, including PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

