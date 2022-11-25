Revenger Anime Trailer, Studio, and Staff Revealed, Premieres January 5

A new trailer and staff information for Revenger was revealed on Friday ahead of its January 5 premiere. It was also announced as part of the new trailer that studio Ajia-do, who animated series such as Kemono Jihen and Kakushigoto, will be animating the upcoming series. Revenger is a collab project between film production and distribution company Shochiku and video game company Nitroplus that will now be part of the stacked Winter 2023 lineup. The ending theme “un_mute” is performed by Maaya Sakamoto.

Revenger Anime Staff

Masaya Fujimori is the director for Revenger. While Fujimori doesn’t have the most popular resume in the industry, previous works of his include some relatively big names including the supernatural anime series Kemono Jihen and Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess. He will be joined by Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus, who will be handling the series composition. And for those who may not know, Urobuchi is the original creator of the iconic Fate/Zero series. He also handled the series composition for Psycho-Pass and the screenplay for the recently released film Bubble, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Urobuchi will also be handling the script for Revenger alongside Renji Ōki, who also worked with him on the screenplay for Bubble. (It’s also important to note that Urobuchi is also the original creator of Revenger as well.)

Jiro Suzuki and Yūichi are both the original character designers for Revenger while Yuji Hosogoe will oversee the anime’s character designs and serve as a chief animation director. Hosogoe doesn’t have much main character design work and chief animation directing in the industry as of yet but did handle the designs, and worked as the chief animation director, for the widely popular and loved anime series Saga of Tanya The Evil, plus the movie as well. Jun Fumata will be making her anime series music composing debut by laying down the soundtrack for Revenger. The rest of the anime staff is as follows:

Art Director : Hotaka Okamoto (One Piece Stampede, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, art board for Lycoris Recoil)

: Hotaka Okamoto (One Piece Stampede, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, art board for Lycoris Recoil) Chief Animation Directors : Emiko Endo (Kemono Jihen), Hosogoe (Saga of Tanya The Evil), Yuki Nishioka (Kemono Jihen)

: Emiko Endo (Kemono Jihen), Hosogoe (Saga of Tanya The Evil), Yuki Nishioka (Kemono Jihen) Sound Director : Akiko Fujita (Jujutsu Kaisen, Dororo, My Dress-Up Darling)

: Akiko Fujita (Jujutsu Kaisen, Dororo, My Dress-Up Darling) Director of Photography : Teppei Satō (Kemono Jihen, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord)

: Teppei Satō (Kemono Jihen, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord) Color design: Naomi Nakano (Kemono Jihen, Chainsaw Man, Sword Art Online: Alicization)

Revenger Anime Cast

The main cast for the upcoming original anime Revenger was revealed on October 29 as part of the series’ January 2023 premiere announcement. The series also recently released its first teaser trailer that you can watch below along with the newly revealed main cast list (characters in bold):

Nio – Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri – Food Wars!, Zenith Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

– Hisako Kanemoto (Erina Nakiri – Food Wars!, Zenith Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) Yuen Usui – Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer – Goblin Slayer, Courier – Akudama Drive)

– Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer – Goblin Slayer, Courier – Akudama Drive) Raizo Kurima – Jun Kasama (Aran Ojiro – Haikyuu!! Season 4, Mugino – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

– Jun Kasama (Aran Ojiro – Haikyuu!! Season 4, Mugino – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Teppa Murakami – Shunsuke Takeuchi (Kentarou Kyoutani – Haikyuu!! Season 2, Brawler – Akudama Drive)

– Shunsuke Takeuchi (Kentarou Kyoutani – Haikyuu!! Season 2, Brawler – Akudama Drive) Soji – Shouta Hayama (Kazushi Yamagishi – Tokyo Revengers, Mark Bean – Wise Man’s Grandchild)

Other Collab Original Anime

Sometimes we’ll hear of joint anime projects from two companies whether it’s a studio and production company or even two animation studios as it is for Spy x Family (WIT Studio + Cloverworks). But the most notable one as a collaboration with a production company that was released in 2020 is the award-winning original anime series Akudama Drive. The anime 12-episode series was a joint project between Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Bleach, Black Clover) and Too-Kyo Games (Akudama Drive, Tribe Nine).

Too-Kyo Games was originally founded in 2017 by Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, music composer Masafumi Takada, illustrator Rui Komatsuzaki, and Zero Escape Director Kotaro Uchikoshi. Akudama Drive went on to receive a digital manga adaptation that is currently ongoing and is available to read in English on Renta! The anime series can be viewed in its entirety on Crunchyroll.

Let’s hope the Revenger anime series can become a success just as Akudama Drive was!

The Revenger anime series is set to release in January 2023.

Source: Official Twitter