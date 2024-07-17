Dead by Daylight Gets 2v8 Mode Added To The Game

Dead by Daylight has officially added a brand new mode to the game which is a 2v8 where instead of one killer and four survivors there will be two kills with eight survivors which is different than players are used to but will be exciting overall for players to experience. Below are the patch notes from the new update.

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

We’ve got plenty of gameplay updates coming your way, including:

Killer updates to The Knight & The Singularity.

Killer Perk changes to Darkness Revealed, I’m All Ears, Trail of Torment, Machine Learning, Dragon’s Grip, & Oppression.

Survivor Perk changes to Autodidact, Empathic Connection, Iron Will, Resurgence, Solidarity, & Babysitter.

When a Survivor is sacrificed, broken Hooks will now respawn after a duration.

will now respawn after a duration. New layouts for the Yamaoka Estate and Mount Ormond Maps.

For more details on all gameplay related updates, check out our official Patch Notes. If topics like game balance interest you and you’re looking to continue the discussion with likeminded players, consider signing up to our official Forums or checking out the Dead by Daylight subreddit.

LARA CROFT ENTERS THE FOG

Descend into the deepest corners of the unexplored. Dead by Daylight: Tomb Raider brings iconic new survivor Lara Croft into The Fog.

Memories of branches tearing through her flesh. Of rushing water flooding her lungs. Of brushes with death, and so many more to come. Whether facing the perils of nature or the depths of human cruelty, Lara Croft epitomizes survival instinct.

Seeking further adventure? The Tomb Raider Collection offers a variety of Outfits for Lara, with attire fit for every climate. Check out Retro Fit, Autumn Adventurer, Polar Expedition, and Rugged Survivalist, now available in the in-game store.

The stories of Yui Kimura, The Spirit, and more are waiting. We hope you enjoy discovering everything Tome 20: MYTHIC has to offer, delving into Dead by Daylight: Tomb Raider, and indulging in the wonderful chaos of our first official game mode, 2v8.

See you in The Fog…

The Dead by Daylight Team.