Dead By Daylight Might Bring Tomb Raider To The Game

Dead by Daylight is a survival horror game that many love to play after a long day, especially with it features so many of their favorite characters as such ones from Stranger Things, Scream and many more rumored to come in the future. The game is also all about collecting the latest skins, outifts, survivors or killers as well.

There is a brand new rumor going around with Dead by Daylight that will be great for Tomb Raider as there is speculation a collaboration could be happening soon between the two, but it isn’t confirmed yet. According to GameRant, a source that is known for leaking this type of content leaked that Lara Croft might be appearing in Dead by Daylight, which would be really interesting to see.

Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise has basically been confirmed as the next survivor to be joining after the Castlevania chapter by Grumpy.



Let's pray it's 2013 Tomb Raider😭. pic.twitter.com/DjkNmG12th — DBD Base (@DBD_Base) June 17, 2024

Recently it was announced that Dungeons & Dragons would be entering the game, which might seem like a strange combination, but they also said a new “licensed Survivor” that gives off the vibes of the universe which is D&D. With all that being said, some are also speculating players are thinking that a Walking Dead event could also be around the corner as well since it came from another Dead by Daylight leaker.

For now, neither of these collaborations have been confirmed yet by the developers, but hopefuly we will know soon which one of these, or if both will be joining the lineup. Dead by Daylight is avaliable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.