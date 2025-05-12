Oblivion Remastered: How To Sell Stolen Items

Anything stolen in Oblivion Remastered is marked with a red hand icon. That means that item is tagged as stolen and most vendors won’t even attempt to buy it from you — stolen items don’t normally appear when dealing with your average shops. To actually sell, you’ll need to find a few rare vendors.

Here’s where to go and what to do if you want to sell stolen stuff in Oblivion. If you’re looking for an alternative way to get rich, here are the best ways to earn gold — or you can cheat on PC / Console with this simple duping exploit. Whatever method you want to use, whether legitimate or a glitch, it’s going to earn you a whole lot of gold.

What Are Stolen Items?

Any item pickpocketed or taken illegally will be marked with a red hand icon — any item with a red hand icon is marked as Stolen and will not appear when selling to normal vendors. Selling to a normal vendor just isn’t possible, and while you can keep stolen items you can’t sell them.

Stolen items will be confiscated and taken if you’re caught by a guard performing a crime. If you’re arrested, guards will automatically search your character and take any items marked with a red hand icon.

How To Remove Stolen Tag: Selling a stolen item and then buying it back will remove the stolen tag, effectively “laundering” the item and making it clean for future use.

To remove the stolen tag, you’ll need to find vendors that trade in stolen goods. There are only a handful in all of Oblivion — here’s where to find them.

How To Sell Stolen Items

There are only a handful of vendors that will buy stolen items off the player. Many need to be unlocked by joining different criminal organizations, but three do not require extra steps and can be visited at any time.

Manheim Maulhand: A vendor in the Inn of Ill Omen. The inn is located south of the Imperial City in the Great Forest region. Found east of the Faregyl Inn on the Green Road.

This is the only vendor in vanilla Oblivion (non-DLC content) that will buy stolen items even if you’re not part of a criminal faction.

Raven Biter: A vendor in The Choosy Beggar tavern in the city of Bliss, New Sheoth. This tavern is located on the Shivering Isles — the expansion map separate from vanilla Oblivion. He has very low gold supplies.

Both Manheim Maulhand and Raven Biter have very low starting gold, making them very poor choices for selling stolen items. You’ll need to unlock Mercantile perks to invest and increase their gold coin stores before they become useful vendors.

Khafiz : An upgradeable vendor from the Thieves Den DLC. This expansion is automatically unlocked in Oblivion Remastered. Go to Dunbarrow Cove south of Anvil to begin the quest — you’ll meet Dahlia and gain the option to upgrade the cove with merchants.

Upgrade the cove — which costs gold — and you’ll gain multiple useful vendors that buy stolen items. Khafiz is the best and also sells lockpicks.

Best Way To Sell Stolen Items

The best way to sell stolen items and profit is to join the Thieves Guild. This is a long quest chain that will unlock multiple vendors all over the world map. If you’re already planning on stealing, then you might as well join the guild and get the most benefits.

The Thieves Guild : Multiple fences (vendors) will unlock as you progress the Thieves Guild storyline. Armand Christophe is your main Doyen — or handler — and will purchase stolen items. Selling stolen items to the Thieves Guild is how you progress the story in this faction.

: Multiple fences (vendors) will unlock as you progress the Thieves Guild storyline. is your main Doyen — or handler — and will purchase stolen items. Selling stolen items to the Thieves Guild is how you progress the story in this faction. Learn how to join the Thieves Guild in our full guide here. Joining the Thieves Guild is relatively simple — if you commit a crime and you’re caught; you’ll be approached by a representative to join the guild.

New fences will unlock in the Imperial City, Bravil, Bruma, Leyawiin, Anvil and Chorrol.

The Dark Brotherhood : Progress Dark Brotherhood faction story and you’ll unlock an NPC vendor. At the rank of Listener (Top Rank) you’ll gain an NPC follower called the Dark Brotherhood Murderer . The woman will trade and can be used to sell stolen items .

The Dark Brotherhood faction only unlocks a fence (stolen items vendor) if you complete the entire, full side-quest chain. You’ll need to finish the final quest and unlock the highest rank to get a single vendor. While the NPC is useful, we still recommend starting the Thieves Guild to really get the most out of your kleptomania.