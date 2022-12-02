The Callisto Protocol: How to Get All Implant Bios in Chapter 3

It has been zero days since our last workplace accident.

Our grand tour of Evil Space Prison continues in The Callisto Protocol‘s third chapter, “Aftermath.” Jacob Lee has awakened from what was either a very long nap or a very short coma to discover Black Iron Prison’s tearing itself apart, and also, there are zombies now. Jacob’s got a sharp knife, a big stick, and a dream. Let’s go.

Here’s where to find all the audio logs and implant bios that are hidden throughout “Aftermath.”

The Callisto Protocol, Chapter 3: All Audio Logs/Implant Bios

There’s more going on once you reach Chapter 3, as it’s where TCP takes the rest of its training wheels off. You’ll get the GRP glove halfway through the chapter, which allows you to pick up and throw objects and enemies, as well as your first gun. That doesn’t mean that things get easier; instead, you’ve simply got more tools with which to cheat.

Sgt. Eric Jane #1: Locked Door

You can’t miss this, as you need it in order to access the Laundry. Jane’s corpse can be found nearby, at the feet of the malfunctioning security robot.

This introduces the mechanic, so to speak, of “harvesting” CORE implants from dead Black Iron staff and inmates. While corpses are never in short supply, ones with intact implants will have an interactive prompt above their heads, as seen below.

OFC. Pruitt Matos #1: Laundry

Once you’ve used Jane’s code to open the Laundry door, you’ll be able to go either left or right. Take a right, and you’ll end up at the washing machines.

This is a detour, but a lucrative one; for a laundry room, there are a lot of stockpiled bullets down here. At the far end of the room, you can find Matos’s corpse on the floor of one of the offices, next to a resource chest. Shank him in the neck zone to retrieve his implant.

Duncan Cole #3: Secret Room

Once you’ve cleaned out the washing area, as mentioned above, go back the way you came and take the other door.

At the base of the ramp, you can either enter Maintenance B414 to continue through the level, or turn right and investigate a seemingly empty room. We’re going to do the latter.

In the hallway outside that room, you can either shiv the lock on the door or use the open ventilation shaft to enter. You’ll find a valuable Pristine Energy Converter here, which is worth 200 credits at the Reforger. Don’t stop there, though. Go through the open vent at floor level to crawl further into the complex.

Follow the path, drop through the hole, and go through the T-shaped doorway to find a picture-perfect hidden conspiracy lair.

This is worth the trip for the resource chest that’s just inside the entrance, but the audio log we’re here to find is on the table towards the back of the room.

Finding this room is also one-half of the criteria (theorized, at time of writing) for unlocking the Commonality trophy/achievement.

Dr. Ewan Hayes #1: MedLab Outbreak

Right as you reach Medical Ward C101, you’ll find a dead guy in scrubs lying in the hall. Pry out his implant for this audio log.

OFC. Dachs Symmons #1: Hanged Guard

In the room filled with hanging guard corpses, look for the relatively intact dead guy who’s lying on the floor beneath them. Somehow, both he and his implant are still in one piece.

OFC. Kerry Brown

After Elias inadvertently drops Jacob into the basement, go exploring a little. There’s a back corner of the basement at ground level, by the door to the inaccessible Access Lift D423, where you can find a hidden resource chest and the late Mr. Brown.

Getting anywhere near either of them triggers an ambush by one of the fat biophages, but it’s nice enough to spring out at you, the new owner of a gravity glove, while it’s standing inches away from an enormous, running fan. It’s a gift-wrapped opportunity to get the Workplace Hazard trophy/achievement.

Brown’s implant has no audio log. He’s strictly here for the Grim Reaper trophy/achievement.

Tadhg Song

After your gondola ride into the SHU, use the stack of crates near the entrance to climb up to the balcony that overlooks the generators. There’s a dead prisoner on the balcony that you can harvest an implant from, but like Brown, he has no audio log on offer.

Dani Nakamura

When Dani locks you in her cell towards the end of the chapter, don’t leave it until you grab the chip off the table.

This doesn’t unlock an audio log, but does add Dani to your Persons of Interest list in the Data-Bios. It’s necessary for completing Grim Reaper.