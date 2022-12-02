This Is How The Callisto Protocol Performs On Consoles

With The Callisto Protocol launching today, there will also be some interest in how the game performs on consoles. Someone has already shared their impressions of how the game has been performing, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/s, and PC. All these comparisons were made after the launch patch was applied to all versions of the game.

PlayStation 4 hits 1080p, 30 FPS, with dynamic temporal reconstruction. On the other hand, PlayStation 4 Pro hits 1440p at 30 FPS, also with dynamic temporal reconstruction.

PlayStation 5 has two modes, so you can play the game based on what you consider a priority. On Quality Mode, The Callisto Protocol runs at 2160p, at 30 FPS, with ray tracing and dynamic temporal reconstruction. On Performance Mode, it also comes to 2160p, now at 60 FPS, with dynamic temporal reconstruction, but no ray tracing.

Xbox Series S matches the PlayStation 4 Pro, hitting 1440p at 30 FPS, with dynamic temporal reconstruction. Xbox Series X has the same Quality and Performance Modes as the PlayStation 5, and both modes hit the exact same performance metrics

On PC, our tester tested the game on max settings , with ray tracing, using an i9 12900K and 32 GB DDR5, with these RTX cards: 4080/3080/3070Ti/3060Ti/3050.

First things first, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro versions are remarkable in terms of graphics. This is in spite of the compromises that were made in the different graphical settings. There are some issues with texture loading, particularly while the game itself loads.

The Xbox Series S is a true current generation console, but because of those higher expectations, it does not compare as favorably compared to its colleagues. This console does not have ray tracing, and it clips textures and global illumination.

For both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, performance mode comes with lower dynamic resolutions, down to 1872p on average with temporal reconstruction. Quality mode adds better shadows for both consoles and ray tracing reflections for PlayStation 5. Xbox Series X should have ray tracing reflections but there may be a bug that doesn’t allow it to work correctly.

While the visual additions of ray tracing on quality mode are interesting, our tester prefers performance mode, because 60 FPS still provides a better overall experience.

The Callisto Protocol has impressed our tester with the best graphics that have been output by Unreal Engine 4. This is the case across the board on all platforms except for one.

The PC version already needs another patch because of the many performance issues that it has. We have reported on fans going public and being quite vocal on these issues. Some PC gamers with high end rigs are still dealing with stuttering issues, suggesting that the game is just broken in its current state. Our tester speculates the cause of this is bad VRAM management when loading assets and scenarios.

Overall, our tester recommends the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but not on PC. You can watch her video comparisons of the different platforms below.

Source: El Analista De Bits