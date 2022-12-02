The Callisto Protocol Struggling To Impress PC Players

It’s fair to say that the launch of The Callisto Protocol hasn’t gone quite as smoothly as expected. Although the sci-fi survival horror game only just launched today, it’s already failing to impress some PC players. Specifically, those on Steam, where the game has managed to earn a “mostly negative” user review rating in just a few hours.

The reviews on Steam have been gathered from well over 2,000 players. This is quite a substantial number of people who’ve felt the need to air their feedback already. Evidently, The Callisto Protocol seems to be causing major issues with stuttering on PC, with poor performance being cited by almost all of the game’s reviewers. The stuttering problem seems to be taking place even for players with top-spec PCs. A number of reviews explain that despite running hardware that has an RTX 3080 graphics card, the stuttering issue is so bad that even moving from one area to another is practically impossible.

Other reviews render the game as “basically unplayable” and advise potential buyers to “wait until it’s patched.” This probably isn’t what those who just paid for the game will be wanting to hear, and it certainly sounds as though there are a number of disgruntled PC players right now. Hopefully, this is down to launch-day bugs and the situation will be addressed by Striking Distance Studios fairly soon.

Callisto Protocol is fascinating for all the wrong reasons. Combat is its most interesting feature and also its worst. Functional in a specific scenario that the game quickly moves away from, buckles under the weight of many bad design decisions. Extremely disappointing. — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) December 2, 2022

Over on social media, there’s a furthered sense of mixed feelings about The Callisto Protocol, which has arguably been one of the most highly-anticipated games of this year. Some users are similarly unimpressed with its performance on PC, with other outlets describing the title as lacking in original ideas, despite being suitably gory. It’ll be interesting to see how players on console platforms respond to The Callisto Protocol, and indeed if similar performance issues are noted.

Elsewhere, early reviews of the game have had a serious knock-on effect on its publisher, Krafton. As reported earlier, Krafton’s stocks saw a significant decline as a result of early feedback on the game.

Of course, it’s still very early days for The Callisto Protocol. With that in mind, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any kind of announcement from Striking Distance Studios to see if there’ll be fixes put in place for the game’s current reported performance on PC.

The Callisto Protocol is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

