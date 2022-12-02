Hideo Kojima Shares Another Teaser For His New Game

In news that will come as no surprise to anyone, Hideo Kojima is serving up yet another guessing game for fans. As part of the ongoing mystery surrounding his studio’s new project, Kojima has shared a new teaser tweet for players to try and make sense of.

The latest enigmatic tweet depicts three logos on a black backdrop, with Kojima accompanying the image with the caption “Start a new journey.” The logos are interesting. One is the bridge-like icon that we’ve seen before on some of the previous teaser tweets. Another looks like a squid and has also been featured in previous teaser imagery, most notably on the reveal of some of the new game’s actors. The other logo is a new addition and appears to represent a dial or compass of some sort. Underneath this logo are the words “Automated Public Assistance Company,” which is pretty intriguing, to say the least.

While it’s been pretty difficult to pinpoint anything concrete regarding the new game in the works at Kojima Productions, it’s fair to assume we’re about to get some kind of reveal. Hideo Kojima shared his latest cryptic tweet which comes after recent teasers from the developer. One of these revealed that actor Elle Fanning will be taking part in the project, after teasing a silhouette of her image at Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. Not long after this, another, similar image was shared, which again teased the introduction of another female character thanks to a similar darkened silhouette.

Following this, some fans began to speculate that the second woman featured in the teaser would be the actor Margaret Qualley, who played Mama in Death Stranding. However, it’s since been revealed that the new game will actually feature Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna, thanks to a reveal of the image over on the Kojima Productions website.

It seems as though we may finally be given some answers as to what all this means in the coming days. One of the replies to Hideo Kojima’s tweet comes from The Game Awards organiser Geoff Keighley, and from The Game Awards account itself. He replied with a GIF of a walrus, captioned with “Hmm, very interesting,” which seems to hint that he knows exactly what Kojima is talking about.

The Game Awards account responded with a red light alert emoji, which although inconclusive, certainly seems to suggest that an announcement or reveal of some kind may be imminent. This is especially plausible given that The Game Awards are just around the corner. Set to take place on December 8, it may be that there are only a few days to wait until Kojima Productions’ latest project is revealed to the world at last. Watch this space.

Source