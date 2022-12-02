Overwatch 2 Streamer Finds Major Doomfist Bug

Seasoned players of Overwatch and Overwatch 2 have noted the decline in one of the Tank character’s qualities. Doomfist, who was originally a DPS character in Overwatch was switched to the Tank role in Overwatch 2. Despite the name, Doomfist has brought enemy players pretty much the complete opposite of doom. The latest major bug in a long line of other minor bugs for the character has made him even less menacing to face on the battlefield.

In light of Overwatch 2‘s second season launching on December 6th, 2022 Twitch streamer GetQuakedOn found a pretty major bug for Doomfist when testing out the character in a private match. The bug itself is so major due to the fact that a head-on strike from Doomfist appears to deal little to no damage on an enemy player. GetQuakedOn demonstrated this in a clip on Twitter showing that the character’s Seismic Slam ability appeared to do little to no damage to another hero in a Critical Health condition.

It would appear due to GetQuakedOn’s testing that Doomfist’s splash damage only really seems to affect players caught in two thin areas on either side of the expected damage zone while the rest of the area is nearly 100% safe. The streamer noted that he expected the attack to have holes and also pointed out that in the original Overwatch, Doomfist had over 40 bugs. While small bugs are to be expected in any game the current bug count and severity of some of the bugs will likely make Doomfist borderline if not completely unplayable for most players. This is because it could not only ruin the player experience but also heavily influence the match negatively.

In a recent Overwatch 2 blog post, Blizzard noted that they were seeking to make changes to Doomfist in the upcoming season. They said Doomfist would be receiving updates to “better support” his “team’s front line.” This could mean that these bugs will be addressed in an update set to releasing on December 6th, 2022, or shortly afterward. However, that will remain to be seen. Many players might be tempted to ditch Doomfist entirely however with the introduction of the game’s brand-new “Tempo Tank” Ramattra who many players have likened to a better alternative to Doomfist.

Overwatch 2 is currently free-to-play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: GetQuakedOn Twitter