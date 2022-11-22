Gameranx

The Callisto Protocol’s Trophy List Goes Live

Spoiler alert!

The Callisto Protocol new gameplay

A word of warning now, because this could get dangerous if you’re keen to keep yourself safeguarded from The Callisto Protocol spoilers. Striking Distance Studios’ new sci-fi horror game The Callisto Protocol, from the same names and faces responsible for breathing life (and rapidly taking it away) into the Dead Space franchise, is now only about ten days from launch, and with it coming to that stage where press and influencers are now potentially getting their hands on review builds, it means that the time for spoilers through trophies and achievements has arrived. The trophies for The Callisto Protocol are out there, so a word of warning for what comes below if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Final warning.

The Callisto Protocol has 27 Trophies, 1 Platinum, 7 Gold, 9 Silver, 10 Bronze, encompassing progression, weapon upgrades, difficulty-related trophies, as well as skill-based trophies. The full details can be found below thanks to Powerpyx

It’s over, Jacob! trophy
Collect all trophies

I Do Belong Here trophy
Beat the game on any difficulty

You Need a Gun trophy
Fully Upgrade One Weapon

The Protocol is About Life trophy
Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty

Grim Reaper trophy
Harvest and read all implant bios

The Commonality trophy
Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis

Get a Grip trophy
Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP

Terminated trophy
Take down a security robot

Two Heads Are Better Than One trophy
Take down the two-head

In Striking Distance trophy
Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo

Paper Jams trophy
Print a weapon for the first time

Reforged trophy
Print a weapon upgrade

Giving Back trophy
Stab five blind enemies in the back

Mugshot trophy
Take a photo using photo mode

Float Like A Butterfly trophy
Perfect dodge five times

Flesh Wound trophy
Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy

Chew ‘Em Up trophy
Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards

Workplace Hazard trophy
Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard

The Outer Way trophy
Find the Outer Way boarding craft

Desperate Times trophy
Elias gives Jacob a shiv

If the SHU Fits… trophy
Activate the SHU

Without A Paddle trophy
Survive the pipeslide

Crash Site trophy
Return to the crashed ship

In the Pipe, Five by Five trophy
Reach the Hangar flight deck

Power Up trophy
Restore power to the old facility

What Lies Beneath trophy
Find the source

Full Circle trophy
Get thrown back into the original cell

The Callisto Protocol arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, 2022.

