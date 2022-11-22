The Callisto Protocol’s Trophy List Goes Live

A word of warning now, because this could get dangerous if you’re keen to keep yourself safeguarded from The Callisto Protocol spoilers. Striking Distance Studios’ new sci-fi horror game The Callisto Protocol, from the same names and faces responsible for breathing life (and rapidly taking it away) into the Dead Space franchise, is now only about ten days from launch, and with it coming to that stage where press and influencers are now potentially getting their hands on review builds, it means that the time for spoilers through trophies and achievements has arrived. The trophies for The Callisto Protocol are out there, so a word of warning for what comes below if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Final warning.

The Callisto Protocol has 27 Trophies, 1 Platinum, 7 Gold, 9 Silver, 10 Bronze, encompassing progression, weapon upgrades, difficulty-related trophies, as well as skill-based trophies. The full details can be found below thanks to Powerpyx

It’s over, Jacob!

Collect all trophies

I Do Belong Here

Beat the game on any difficulty

You Need a Gun

Fully Upgrade One Weapon

The Protocol is About Life

Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty

Grim Reaper

Harvest and read all implant bios

The Commonality

Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis

Get a Grip

Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP

Terminated

Take down a security robot

Two Heads Are Better Than One

Take down the two-head

In Striking Distance

Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo

Paper Jams

Print a weapon for the first time

Reforged

Print a weapon upgrade

Giving Back

Stab five blind enemies in the back

Mugshot

Take a photo using photo mode

Float Like A Butterfly

Perfect dodge five times

Flesh Wound

Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy

Chew ‘Em Up

Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards

Workplace Hazard

Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard

The Outer Way

Find the Outer Way boarding craft

Desperate Times

Elias gives Jacob a shiv

If the SHU Fits…

Activate the SHU

Without A Paddle

Survive the pipeslide

Crash Site

Return to the crashed ship

In the Pipe, Five by Five

Reach the Hangar flight deck

Power Up

Restore power to the old facility

What Lies Beneath

Find the source

Full Circle

Get thrown back into the original cell

The Callisto Protocol arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, 2022.

