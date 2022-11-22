The Callisto Protocol’s Trophy List Goes Live

A word of warning now, because this could get dangerous if you’re keen to keep yourself safeguarded from The Callisto Protocol spoilers. Striking Distance Studios’ new sci-fi horror game The Callisto Protocol, from the same names and faces responsible for breathing life (and rapidly taking it away) into the Dead Space franchise, is now only about ten days from launch, and with it coming to that stage where press and influencers are now potentially getting their hands on review builds, it means that the time for spoilers through trophies and achievements has arrived. The trophies for The Callisto Protocol are out there, so a word of warning for what comes below if you don’t want to be spoiled.
Final warning.
The Callisto Protocol has 27 Trophies, 1 Platinum, 7 Gold, 9 Silver, 10 Bronze, encompassing progression, weapon upgrades, difficulty-related trophies, as well as skill-based trophies. The full details can be found below thanks to Powerpyx
It’s over, Jacob!
Collect all trophies
I Do Belong Here
Beat the game on any difficulty
You Need a Gun
Fully Upgrade One Weapon
The Protocol is About Life
Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty
Grim Reaper
Harvest and read all implant bios
The Commonality
Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis
Get a Grip
Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP
Terminated
Take down a security robot
Two Heads Are Better Than One
Take down the two-head
In Striking Distance
Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo
Paper Jams
Print a weapon for the first time
Reforged
Print a weapon upgrade
Giving Back
Stab five blind enemies in the back
Mugshot
Take a photo using photo mode
Float Like A Butterfly
Perfect dodge five times
Flesh Wound
Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy
Chew ‘Em Up
Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards
Workplace Hazard
Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard
The Outer Way
Find the Outer Way boarding craft
Desperate Times
Elias gives Jacob a shiv
If the SHU Fits…
Activate the SHU
Without A Paddle
Survive the pipeslide
Crash Site
Return to the crashed ship
In the Pipe, Five by Five
Reach the Hangar flight deck
Power Up
Restore power to the old facility
What Lies Beneath
Find the source
Full Circle
Get thrown back into the original cell
The Callisto Protocol arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, 2022.