Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Update Is Imminent

Nintendo Switch Sports has been one of Nintendo’s biggest and most successful games of 2022, and when the game was launched April it was an instant hit, shifting millions of copies in rapid time, going on to be one of the year’s most successful titles, but also one of the best on the console, which no mean feat if you’ve seen those Nintendo sales charts of late.

Nintendo fans are eating well currently with firstly the third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, which includes London Loop (Mario Kart Tour), Boo Lake (GBA), Rock Rock Mountain (3DS), Maple Treeway (Wii), Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour), Peach Gardens (DS), Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour), and Rainbow Road (3DS) all coming to the top selling game on the platform and one of the best selling games of all time, and now Nintendo has landed another large punch, dropping the launch date for Golf in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Today Nintendo took to its social media channels, including Twitter, to reveal that Golf would be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports on November 28, 2022. Their announcement read,

Get ready to grab that iron & step up to the tee! The #NintendoSwitchSports Golf update will arrive on 11/28, and will include a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Swing to avoid elimination in Survival Golf, or enjoy some casual competition with friends and family!

With 21 holes to play as well as Elimination Golf, Nintendo is banking on this new addition providing yet another surge in popularity for the game. It’s perhaps an informed decision though with Golf being one of the sports within the original Wii Sports in 2006 that was received the best of all that were included in the base game.

The obvious next question that many fans will be asking however is where to from here? Nintendo have been hesitant to outline any future plans for the game beyond the Golf update, but there is a well that they can certainly tap from Boxing to Baseball and the myriad of other games that were packed into Wii Sports Resort several years later including Cycling, Frisbee, Archery, Basketball, Wakeboarding and more. While there are certainly some fan favourites amongst those that aren’t currently available on the platform, Nintendo will undoubtedly be looking to explore ways to improve the package further – hopefully Golf is but the start of a long line of continued support for the game.

