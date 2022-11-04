The Callisto Protocol Six-Part Podcast Series Debuts

The Callisto Protocol is, without doubt, one of the most hotly anticipated games of the remainder of 2022. The game, developed by Glen Schofield-led Striking Distance Studios, and publisher Krafton, has fans hungry for its December 2, 2022 release date, but now they’ve given you something juicy to whet your appetite until such a point that you can go hands-on with the full game in a few short weeks. Partnering with Striking Distance Studios, and Krafton is IGN to launch a prequel podcast series called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to help prepare us for the journey ahead to Callisto and the Black Iron Prison that is based there.

Helix Station is a weekly podcast series spanning six episodes with two of them launching this week, November 3, 2022, before episodes three, four, five, and six launching on November 10, 2022, November 17, 2022, November 24, 2022, and December 1, 2022 respectively, concluding just in time for the game’s launch the following day.

The official synopsis for The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station, reads

Percy and Kane are two of the most ruthless and feared skip tracers in the Jovian System. Their day jobs, if you want to call it that, is to track down the most valuable bounties they can find from Ganymede to lo to Europa Station and all points in between, all the time, trying to stay one step ahead of the United Jupiter Corporation. The two have just completed a particularly grisly mission when their ship is abruptly commandeered by officers from Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto. Intro a slick veteran Metzger and the pompous rookie Prendergast with a so called offer they can’t refuse. Accompany the officers to Helix Station and help retrieve an escaped prisoner, a terrorist named Lennox, and receive a once in a lifetime bounty. “Percy’s not so sure, Helix Station was once a sprawling metropolis, but when the core leaked it became uninhabitable. Percy knows the station well and all the drugs in the galaxy haven’t helped her forget. She has a guilty secret, and one she’d like to keep buried.

There are some familiar names involved in this podcast series. Percy is voiced by Gwendoline Christie, known best for her role as Brienne Of Tarth in Game Of Thrones, or Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Sequels, while the iconic voice of Sam Fisher from the Splinter Cell franchise, Michael Ironside will be voicing Kane. Kevin Durand of LOST will be voicing Metzger, Sam Littlefield of The Leftovers will voice Prendergast, Westworld’s Cassandra Blair has been cast as Tanaka, while finally, Se7en’s Leland Orser is assuming the role of Lennox. It’s a stellar cast that will undoubtedly do an incredible job of setting the stage for the full The Callisto Protocol launch on December 2, 2022.

